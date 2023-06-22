Toyota’s Supra gains new special edition to celebrate customer racing milestone

Toyota is celebrating a significant milestone in its customer racing series with a new special edition of its GR Supra.

Earlier in the year Toyota reached 100 production units of its GR Supra GT4, a model which has been designed specifically for customers to use in motorsport events worldwide.

To commemorate the milestone, Toyota has created a new GT4 100th Edition Tribute, which incorporates a range of features and upgrades that take inspiration from motorsport.

The Supra is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

It’s finished in an exclusive Plasma Orange exterior colour, contrasted by 19-inch matte black lightweight alloy wheels and GR-branded black brake calipers. There’s also the option to add a rear spoiler, which takes that motorsport-influenced design one step further.

Inside, there are ‘suede-like’ coverings for the seats, while there’s also a suede finish for the gear selector. The exterior colour is also matched by orange stitching.

The distinctive orange paint is exclusive to this special edition

The special-edition model is limited to just 100 units worldwide, with all getting a carbon fibre panel on the dashboard which features a GT4 100th Edition Tribute graphic, while a panel on the driver’s side of the dash showcases this limited-edition nature even further.

The GT4 100th Edition Tribute is based around the existing 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol-engined Supra, which drives power to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. Toyota also made changes to the audio system and seat design to shed further weight over the automatic Supra, so this manual version comes in 38.3kg lighter.

Launched in 2020, the track-going Toyota GR Supra GT4 was developed in Cologne, Germany by the firm’s Gazoo Racing Europe team. It’s designed specifically for entry into the GT4 class of racing, which allows both amateurs and professionals to enter.