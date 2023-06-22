Toyota’s Supra gains new special edition to celebrate customer racing milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Toyota’s Supra gains new special edition to celebrate customer racing milestone

By Press Association
Toyota has created a new special-edition Supra to commemorate its customer racing setup
Toyota has created a new special-edition Supra to commemorate its customer racing setup

Toyota is celebrating a significant milestone in its customer racing series with a new special edition of its GR Supra.

Earlier in the year Toyota reached 100 production units of its GR Supra GT4, a model which has been designed specifically for customers to use in motorsport events worldwide.

To commemorate the milestone, Toyota has created a new GT4 100th Edition Tribute, which incorporates a range of features and upgrades that take inspiration from motorsport.

Toyota Supra
The Supra is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

It’s finished in an exclusive Plasma Orange exterior colour, contrasted by 19-inch matte black lightweight alloy wheels and GR-branded black brake calipers. There’s also the option to add a rear spoiler, which takes that motorsport-influenced design one step further.

Inside, there are ‘suede-like’ coverings for the seats, while there’s also a suede finish for the gear selector. The exterior colour is also matched by orange stitching.

Toyota Supra Special Edition
The distinctive orange paint is exclusive to this special edition

The special-edition model is limited to just 100 units worldwide, with all getting a carbon fibre panel on the dashboard which features a GT4 100th Edition Tribute graphic, while a panel on the driver’s side of the dash showcases this limited-edition nature even further.

The GT4 100th Edition Tribute is based around the existing 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol-engined Supra, which drives power to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. Toyota also made changes to the audio system and seat design to shed further weight over the automatic Supra, so this manual version comes in 38.3kg lighter.

Launched in 2020, the track-going Toyota GR Supra GT4 was developed in Cologne, Germany by the firm’s Gazoo Racing Europe team. It’s designed specifically for entry into the GT4 class of racing, which allows both amateurs and professionals to enter.

More from The Courier

Former Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland boss Craig Levein works as an advisor for Brechin City.
Craig Levein: From Hampden to the Highland League, ex-Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland boss…
The company's founder Andrew Mackenzie says he personally stands to lose £200,000. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Award-winning Dundee gin firm goes into liquidation
Flames emerging from a Stagecoach bus fire in Broughty Ferry.
7 key questions we asked Stagecoach after latest bus fire in Broughty Ferry
Toyota has created a new special-edition Supra to commemorate its customer racing setup
Driver smashed car into Fife family home before deliberately setting it on fire
First Minister Humza Yousaf.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf will discover SNP summer trick does not work anymore
SNP icon Winnie Ewing dies aged 93
Fife Council HQ in Glenrothes.
Fife Council strips unelected religious figures of voting rights
Craig Murray.
Ex-Dundee Uni rector Craig Murray blames 'media lies' for cancelling music festival in historic…
Humza Yousaf refuses to confirm if SNP rebel Fergus Ewing will be kicked out…
Cameron Richmond appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Teenager broke man’s teeth in mass brawl at Perthshire bowling club