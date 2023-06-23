What does the Goodwood Festival of Speed have in store this year?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

What does the Goodwood Festival of Speed have in store this year?

By Press Association
(Drew Gibson)
(Drew Gibson)

Goodwood’s Festival of Speed is rapidly approaching, with the annual celebration of all things motoring bringing cars, motorcycles and everything in between to the famous estate in the heart of West Sussex.

Kicking off on July 13 and running until July 16, this year’s Festival of Speed is jam-packed with displays, shows and some of the latest metal to check out. Here, we’ve got a breakdown of some of the things you can expect from this year’s event.

Sebastian Vettel to champion e-fuels

Sebastian Vettel
Vettel is attending this year’s Festival of Speed (Russell Batchelor)

The Festival of Speed is always attended by some of the best racing drivers of all time and this year’s event is no different. Four-time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel will be heading to the show on Saturday and Sunday in a number of cars from his own personal collection, including a 1993 McLaren MP4/8 that was driven by Ayrton Senna.

But he’s here for more than just cars alone. Vettel will also be powering his cars entirely with synthetic fuels, while around 20 per cent of all the vehicles at this year’s event will be run on alternative fuels, be that hydrogen, electric or synthetic.

Porsche’s 75th-anniversary celebration

(Porsche)

It’s a big year for Porsche. The German sports car manufacturer is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and, fittingly, it’s going to be the ‘honoured marque’ at this year’s Festival of Speed.

As a result, there will be parades of all things Porsche while the famous Central Feature sculpture will also be Porsche themed – though the look of it is being kept tightly under wraps until the big event.

100 years of Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans Centenary
It’s 100 years of the Le Mans 24 Hours this year. (Pete Summers)

It’s a year of big milestones, with one of the most famous endurance races of all time – the Le Mans 24 Hours – celebrating its 100th year. This year’s Le Mans race was quite the spectacle, with a number of spills and thrills happening throughout the gruelling challenge.

Le Mans is being celebrated during this year’s Festival of Speed, too. A total of 16 drivers – who between them hold 46 Le Mans race wins – will be in attendance, including nine-time winner Tom Kristensen and five-time winner Derek Bell.

Jenson Button to celebrate Williams Racing

Jenson Button
Jenson Button will be representing Williams F1 (Nick Dungan)

Williams Racing is set to have a big presence at this year’s festival, with a number of its iconic cars taking to the famous hill climb. It’ll also be the first time that fans will get to see the winning livery from a Williams Racing x Gulf fan-voted competition.

But it’s not just cars that’ll be in attendance. Formula 1 drivers Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon will be driving Keke Rosberg’s race-winning FW08C, while 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button will be in the heart of the action on the Sunday.

Future Lab returns with Tim Peake

Future Lab
The Future Lab shows some of the innovations and technology we could expect over the years (Dominic James)

Future Lab has proven to be a big hit at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It’s a section of the show dedicated to – you guessed it – the future of motoring and mobility, with this year’s instalment based around ‘Technology for a Better World’.

Astronaut Tim Peake will also be in attendance as a curator of the ‘Beyond Earth, For Earth’ section of the exhibit which looks at the latest innovations in space travel and transportation.

Mick Schumacher drives his father’s car

Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher will be at the Festival of Speed on Saturday and Sunday

Mick Schumacher will be in attendance at this year’s Festival of Speed and he’ll be driving a very prominent car – the Mercedes W02 raced by his father Michael during the 2011 season.

It’ll be 24-year-old Mick’s first time at Goodwood, too, and he’ll be in attendance on both Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday tickets for the Goodwood Festival of Speed remain on sale – though in limited numbers. Adult tickets start at £60.

