Toyota reveals new C-HR crossover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Toyota reveals new C-HR crossover

By Press Association
The C-HR returns for a second generation. (Toyota)
The C-HR returns for a second generation. (Toyota)

Toyota has unveiled the second-generation version of its popular C-HR, which will be sold exclusively with various hybrid powertrains.

Previewed by last year’s C-HR Prologue concept, this Nissan Juke rival retains much of that car’s bold styling, including a striking two-tone paint scheme, which sees the gloss black roof extend to the full rear section of the car. Coupe-like styling remains with the C-HR’s sloping rear end, while large alloy wheels up to 20 inches will be offered.

Flush door handles are a first for Toyota, while the C-HR features a modern interior including a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 64-colour ambient interior lighting. A touchscreen measuring up to 12.3 inches will be offered, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The C-HR will be offered in a bold two-tone paint scheme. (Toyota)

Like its predecessor, the C-HR will be sold purely with hybrid powertrains, though these have been updated and there’s also the option of a plug-in hybrid for the first time to this crossover.

There will be a choice of 1.8- and 2.0-litre self-charging hybrid setups, which produce 138bhp and 193bhp, and are borrowed from the best-selling Corolla. The 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid setup is new for Toyota, and puts out a combined 223bhp, with Toyota claiming a range of up to 41 miles.

Toyota is yet to confirm specification details, though it will offer a Premiere Edition launch model, which boasts a Sulphur two-tone paint design, along with features such as perforated leather seats, a head-up display and a new ‘Skyview’ panoramic roof.

The C-HR interior adopts plenty of new on-board technology. (Toyota)

Sales of the new C-HR are expected later in the year, with prices likely to rise compared to the outgoing model’s £34,515 starting price.

More from The Courier

David Ferguson with his arms crossed
Dundee pensioner left without bank card for nearly a month after Royal Mail 'blunder'
Paul McMullan (Image: SNS).
Ex-Dundee star Paul McMullan opens up on Derry City move as he reveals former…
James Martin making a rock sign with his hands in Broughty Ferry.
Brother's tribute to Dundee 'social butterfly' after death aged 44
Amazon staff took away the driver's keys and called police. Image: Shutterstock.
Single Stella and mouthwash lorry driver 'astonished' he was over drink-drive limit at Dunfermline…
Motorists are facing disruption following a crash on the M90. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
M90 and A92 in Fife clear again after car hits central reservation
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth.
'Dangerous' Perth building set to be demolished within weeks
Dan Phillips: St Johnstone star has been tipped to shine this season. Image: SNS
St Johnstone can springboard Dan Phillips to new heights, says ex-team-mate, IF former hot…
The altercation happened outside the Golden Acorn in Glenrothes.
Rangers fan punched Glenrothes pub punter over sectarian attack fears
Caitlin Walsh, Ellie Fraser and Charlie Boyle are Dundee school refusers.
'I was having anxiety attacks thinking about school': Dundee teenagers reveal why they won't…
School refusal - A parent with a distressed child.
Could you go to jail if your child is a school refuser? Here's the…