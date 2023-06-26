Aston Martin teams up with Lucid to develop new electric cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Aston Martin teams up with Lucid to develop new electric cars

By Press Association
Aston Martin has teamed up with Lucid to develop electric cars. (Aston Martin)
Aston Martin has teamed up with Lucid to develop electric cars. (Aston Martin)

Aston Martin has announced a new agreement with American EV firm Lucid as it looks to introduce a range of electric models in the coming years.

Aston Martin is one of few car firms that are yet to introduce an electric model or hybrid in series production.

Announced this morning to the London Stock Exchange, Lucid – a rival to Tesla – will provide ‘advanced electric powertrains and battery systems’ to Aston Martin. This technology is set to be at the centre of the British firm’s new electric vehicle platform that is being developed.

It comes as part of a £2bn investment over the next five years to move Aston Martin away from combustion engines to electric models. The first fruits of this labour will arrive in 2025 as Aston Martin’s first EV, though a plug-in hybrid is expected before then in 2024 in the form of the Valhalla supercar.

This new electric car platform is set to underpin a range of different models, including hypercars, sports cars, GTs and SUVs, the firm has said.

Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, said: “The supply agreement with Lucid is a game changer for the future EV-led growth of Aston Martin. Based on our strategy and requirements, we selected Lucid, gaining access to the industry’s highest performance and most innovative technologies for our future BEV products.

Aston Martin is yet to introduce an EV or series production hybrid model. (Aston Martin)

“Overall, today’s announcement is a further significant step towards delivering our ambition for Aston Martin.”

Aston Martin has previously worked with Mercedes, with the German automotive giant supplying engines and various technologies. Despite this Lucid deal, it says Mercedes ‘will continue’ to provide it with powertrains, including for electric vehicles.

Last month, Chinese car firm Geely also announced it was increasing its share in Aston Martin to 17 per cent, which sees Aston Martin adopting various technologies from the company, as well helping its expansion into the lucrative Chinese market.

