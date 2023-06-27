UK automotive industry calls for cross-party support as ‘£106bn EV prize’ is up for grabs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

UK automotive industry calls for cross-party support as ‘£106bn EV prize’ is up for grabs

By Press Association
The SMMT has set out five pledges to help unlock the UK’s EV potential. (PA/John Walton)
The SMMT has set out five pledges to help unlock the UK’s EV potential. (PA/John Walton)

The UK automotive industry is calling on political parties to adopt its five pledges as it transitions to electrification.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which represents the industry, says it wants political parties to ‘recognise the strategic importance’ of the segment in the UK’. It also says that there is a ‘£106bn prize up for grabs’ between now and the end of the next parliament in 2030.

It hopes the five pledges would create conditions to allow a 10-fold increase in the production of EVs in the UK, though it’s based on manufacturers committing to making their next-generation products in Britain.

There is continued uncertainty over whether current carmakers will continue to produce their EVs in the UK. The SMMT says that the UK faces ‘fierce global competition’ as other countries offer big cash incentives to attract firms to produce their EVs.

Stellantis, which operates two sites in the UK – one in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire and another in Luton – warned last month that post-Brexit trading agreements risk it moving production.

The SMMT’s five pledges include a ‘Green Automotive Transformation Strategy’ that pushes firms to reach net zero and attract investment, as well as enabling an affordable and reliable UK recharging network.

Third, it wants greater education from a school level to enable a future workforce equipped with the skills to produce EVs, while fourth is to position automotive supply chains at the core of UK trade policy. This will also include tariff-free exports of British-made EVs and technologies. The last pledge is to ensure that the automotive industry can access affordable zero-emission energy.

Speaking today at the automotive industry’s annual summit, Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT, said: “The Government has set the industry tough targets and we are committed to meeting them. But we are in the middle of the most fiercely competitive investment landscape of a generation and need a UK response, urgently, using every policy, every fiscal and regulatory lever, to make Britain the most attractive place to invest.

Vauxhall investment
Stellantis recently said it could withdraw production in the UK if post-Brexit agreements weren’t reached. (PA/Peter Byrne)

“The automotive industry rises to every challenge, so we set out today a challenge to all political parties: back us with the right conditions and we will turn our obligations into opportunities for our industry, for jobs, for the environment and for the UK.”

At today’s conference, Labour will set out various measures it would implement to ‘turbocharge’ EV production.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh will tell the SMMT event: “Labour are urging the Government to prioritise an agreement with the European Union to ensure manufacturers have time to prepare to meet rules of origin requirements and make Brexit work for them.

“But let’s be clear: it’s the Government’s own failures that have made securing a deal necessary. They have had years and years to ramp up the UK’s battery capacity and have failed.

“And while the Conservatives stand back, Labour in government will turbocharge the transition to electric vehicles and create the conditions for our proud car industry to not just survive the enormous upheaval of the decade ahead, but thrive.”

