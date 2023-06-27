Long-term report: Our Honda Civic leaves a positive lasting impression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long-term report: Our Honda Civic leaves a positive lasting impression

By Press Association
The Civic has been fantastic to run for a few months. (PA)
The Civic has been fantastic to run for a few months. (PA)

At the start of my time with the Honda Civic, I wanted to answer ‘Is it as good as I think it is?’.

By this I mean, I’d previously only had brief stints in the Civic and come away impressed, but would it prove quite so appealing over several months and thousands of miles? The short answer is yes it absolutely would.

I’ve been able to run a number of cars from various manufacturers, but I think I can say with relative certainty that the Civic is my favourite. It’s one of those cars that is just able to get on with the job at hand and does little to irritate or annoy.

Even with roof bars fitted, the Civic managed a respectable 48mpg. (Honda)

It might not have touchscreens all over the place or the largest digital instrument cluster, but it’s this more ‘traditional’ feel that I think is why the Civic excels so much.

In my time with RF22 TGY, I was always surprised I didn’t see any other new-shape Civics. But, like other manufacturers, Honda has been restrained by supply issues, meaning it could only sell a small number.

In fact, to make sure that customers didn’t face ridiculously long waits, Honda UK closed orders for a time, though the firm has recently started accepting them once again. Since ‘my’ Civic went back, I’ve started to notice a few more on the road as well, which always makes me feel happy as I just think ‘What a great car you’ve bought’.

I’ve been a little unconvinced by some hybrid powertrains in the past, often finding them a bit jerky and not as efficient as you’d hope. But the Civic’s ‘e:HEV’ system is without doubt one of the best I’ve tried. It’s smooth, offers plentiful power and is able to drive as an ‘EV’ for the majority of the time.

The Civic’s fuss-free interior is a great addition. (Honda)

In my time with the Civic, I averaged 48mpg, and though that might not sound all that impressive, it’s worth noting that I had roof bars on for most of the time (which hit efficiency), while most of my driving was on the motorway. Not the sort of driving that typically suits a hybrid. Around town, it’s quite achievable to get 60mpg upwards if you’re careful.

Things I didn’t like? Well, considering after 4,000 miles I can struggle to come up with even three things, it’s quite impressive. Perhaps the thing I thought could do with improvement is the safety assists.

Though all new Civics get loads of equipment, such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring, I found the systems to not be quite as good as those of other manufacturers – such as Volkswagen and Volvo. The adaptive cruise control could be a bit jerky, while the lane keep assist is overly keen. The latter trait is by no means unique to Honda, though.

The Civic also has quite a small petrol tank at 40 litres. It meant having to fill up more often than I expected, though I rarely had to spend more than £50 at the pump. This is another thing that’s quite common with hybrids, often to help save weight.

But other than that, the Civic is pretty hard to fault. I’ve recently had a go in Honda’s new ZR-V – essentially a Nissan Qashqai-rivalling SUV that is based on the Civic, and uses the same powertrain. While impressive in isolation, I couldn’t help but wonder what it offered over the Civic, which is around £6,000 cheaper for a like-for-like model. It was a view shared by many on the event, too.

So yes, the Civic is every bit as impressive as I initially thought. It’s a terrific family hatchback and is without doubt one of the best cars on sale today. Buy one while you can!

  • Model: Honda Civic
  • Starting price: £33,815
  • Model as tested: Honda Civic e:HEV Advance 5dr
  • Price as tested: £37,445
  • Engine: 2.0-litre petrol hybrid
  • Power: 181bhp
  • Torque: N/A
  • 0-60mph: 7.9 seconds
  • Top speed: 111mph
  • Economy: 56.5mpg
  • CO2 emissions: 114g/km
  • Mileage: 14,055

More from The Courier

The company provided services for hundreds of elderly people in Angus. Image: Shutterstock/fizkes.
Nearly 250 Angus residents could be left without support services as care firm closes
Rod Wallace, former Dundee councillor and Conservative group leader has died aged 81.
Rod Wallace: Former Dundee city councillor dies aged 81
Arbroath High School
Inspectors brand Arbroath High School 'weak' over attainment and achievement
Russell Telford.
Unrepentant thug jailed for knocking partner's teeth out of line in Broughty Ferry
Humza Yousaf with his hand on the shoulder of protester Theresa Mallet after she disrupted his speech to the SNP independence convention in Dundee's Caird Hall.
JIM SPENCE: Hammer Humza Yousaf over Eljamel response - not how he handled Dundee…
James Anderson.
Missing Paisley teenager may have travelled to Dundee
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton played the full 90 minutes versus St Pauli. Image: SNS.
Chris Hamilton on importance of keeping Dunfermline loan stars as Pars prepare to 'kick…
McDonald received 12 years at Glasgow High Court.
'Depraved' high-risk child rapist from Forfar jailed for 12 years
Lewis Capaldi at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Lewis Capaldi's Perth and Dunfermline gigs cancelled as star takes break from performing
Fight outside Arbroath McDonald's
Watch delivery drivers brawl outside Arbroath McDonald's as police launch probe