These are the best used electric cars you can buy for less than £15,000

The price of electric cars continues to be a barrier to adoption, made more difficult in recent years by rising prices and the removal of grants.

With only a handful of new electric cars available for less than £30,000, making the switch can seem daunting, including with finance. But the good news is that because mass-market EVs have now been on sale for more than a decade, used prices are becoming increasingly affordable, with some used models now available for just a few thousand pounds.

Let’s take a look at the best used electric cars available for less than £15,000.

Nissan Leaf

Used Nissan Leaf models can now be bought for just £3,500. (Nissan)

When the Nissan Leaf arrived in 2011, it was the first true mass-market electric car, and for several years was the best-selling EV too. This means there are plenty of used models for sale, with high-mileage examples available for as little as £3,500. Early cars will be limited by quite a small range of around 50 miles in the real-world, but this could still work for those with short commutes and easy access to charging.

If budget will allow, the second-generation Leaf – introduced in 2018 – brought more appealing styling inside and out and greater interior space, while boasting a claimed range of 168 miles. These can now be bought for around £10,000.

BMW i3

The i3 is one of the more eye-catching EVs available. (BMW)

The i3 was BMW’s first EV, and despite going on sale a decade ago, it continues to offer futuristic styling and a forward-thinking interior made from various recycled materials. While quite pricey when it was new, used versions are now available for under £10,000.

These will have quite a small range of under 100 miles, but this increases to around 180 miles if you opt for a later 2018 car with the bigger 42.2kWh battery, which can be bought for under £15,000 – just. Tipped to be a future classic, the i3 continues to be a great electric option.

Renault Zoe

Used examples of the Zoe can be bought for less than £5,000. (Renault)

Renault’s Zoe was another early EV, and is another popular choice when it comes to choosing a low-cost EV, with used examples available from just £4,500. Be aware that some are subject to a scheme where you have to lease the battery from Renault for around £55 per month. There is the option to buy the battery outright, which is something many customers have done. Rapid charging capability was also optional, so you want to make sure a car has that capability if this is important – you can check by looking at the charging port.

The Zoe’s compact size makes it easy to drive, while it’s comfortable and well-equipped too. If you’re looking for something a bit newer, a heavily revised model was launched in 2020, increasing the claimed range to 235 miles. These can be bought for £12,000.

Seat Mii Electric

The Seat Mii Electric is an ideal choice for new drivers. (Seat)

Seat introduced an electric version of its Mii city car in 2020. Acting as a twin to the Volkswagen e-Up!, it wasn’t on sale for many years, but it makes for a fantastic small EV. Boasting a claimed range of 160 miles, the Mii is surprisingly roomy inside and gets plenty of equipment as well.

It could be an ideal electric car for a new driver, as it’s nippy but offers fairly restrained performance. Used prices start from £11,000 for a three-year-old model.

MG ZS EV

MG is a key player in the EV market. (MG)

MG has made a real impact on the electric car segment, with its range of affordable models. And they make even more sense on the used market. Especially the ZS EV – an electric crossover that offers plenty of practicality, and makes for a great family car.

Used prices start from around £13,000 for a three-year-old example, but you’ll have the remainder of MG’s seven-year warranty included too. MG claimed a range of around 160 miles, while standard equipment is especially generous.

Vauxhall Corsa-e

A used Corsa-e represents terrific value compared to new models. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall introduced an electric version of its best-selling Corsa in 2020, and if you’re looking for value, it’s a terrific choice. While a new Corsa Electric costs £34,000, incredibly you can pick up a three-year-old example for around £13,000, which isn’t much more than a petrol model of the same age would cost.

What’s more, with a claimed range of 209 miles, that’s the most of any car on this list. The level of equipment you get is generous, while the familiarity and ease of use make it ideal as a first EV.

Volkswagen e-Golf

The e-Golf would make a great small family car. (Volkswagen)

While Volkswagen’s modern-day EV line-up might focus on its ‘ID’ products, it offered electric cars before this, such as the e-Golf. First introduced in 2014, we would advise opting for a later 2017 onwards model, which brought a significantly bigger battery, allowing for a claimed 144-mile range.

The e-Golf’s drive and interior will be very familiar to anyone used to Volkswagen’s popular hatchback. It’s well-built, spacious and very refined to drive. A longer-range e-Golf can be bought for around £13,000.