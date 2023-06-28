BMW introduces sportier version of X1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

BMW introduces sportier version of X1

By Press Association
The X1 M35i is the sportiest version of this SUV to date. (BMW)
The X1 M35i is the sportiest version of this SUV to date. (BMW)

BMW has revealed a sportier version of its compact X1 SUV, bringing a range of styling changes and greater performance.

Known as the ‘M35i xDrive’, it’s the first time the X1, which is BMW’s most compact and affordable SUV, has been available in a sportier ‘M’ guise.

Using the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as BMW’s M135i hot hatchback, it develops 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, with drive being sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The M35i is able to accelerate from 0-60mph in 5.2 seconds. (BMW)

BMW claims it can reach 0-60mph in 5.2 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 155mph. Pressing on the left-hand gear shift paddle for at least one second also provides a boost function when the car switches to its sportiest settings.

It also adopts other performance features, including an M-specific chassis and the option of upgraded brakes. A sports exhaust is also fitted, which BMW says says ‘delivers an emotionally rich soundtrack’. Four exhaust exits immediately give it a racier look.

Adaptive sports suspension is also included as standard, which lowers the M35i by 15mm compared to the regular X1.

The M35i has a sportier interior than a regular X1. (BMW)

To help it stand out from the rest of the X1 line-up, the M35i gets a sportier design including larger front air intakes, extended side skirts and 19-inch alloy wheels. The grille also features a horizontal double bar pattern, which is typically only found on BMW’s most powerful ‘M’ models.

Inside, the M35i adopts the same ‘Curved Display’, comprising a large digital dial display and touchscreen into one piece of glass, as the regular X1. The M35i is also one of the first BMWs to feature its latest operating system on its iDrive system, which brings a newly designed home screen that aims to speed up the controls of key functions. .

It also features an Alcantara-covered instrument panel, M-specific graphics and part Alcantara seats.

BMW is yet to announce UK pricing, but we expect it to start from around £50,000 when sales begin later in the year.

More from The Courier

Pupils Gareth Stubbs, Rachael Watson and Chrissy Batchelor with Robertson Construction MD Doug Keillor, head teacher Andrew Dingwall and Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside mark the start of the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pupils make their mark to signal start of work on new £66.5 million Monifieth…
Lord Airlie at the Glenisla games.
Lord Airlie of Cortachy: Angus landowner and friend of late Queen dies
Girls at High School of Dundee leavers' prom.
Proms in pictures: High School of Dundee Class of 2023
comedian Fred MacAulay and Martel Maxwell posing for a selfie at the Pride of Scotland Awards in Glasgow.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Loch Tay survivor and Dundee Succession star gave us a night to…
Montrose's Rory McAllister, Kane Hester and Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie hails new Montrose strike duo and explains why both started on the…
Scammer perpetuating financial fraud over email.
Perth paedophile accountant jailed after trying to gain access to child to abuse
Michael Haugh.
Angus swimming pool pervert, 82, guilty of child sex abuse
The Mazda MX-5 RF.
Road Test: MX-5 RF delivers driving delight with folding metal roof that's perfect for…
Retired Bell Baxter teacher, and former referee, Harry Gould.
Brother's tribute to Fife teacher Harry Gould who died playing golf
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers 'man of the match' after returning star completes first…