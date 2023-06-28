BMW introduces sportier version of X1

BMW has revealed a sportier version of its compact X1 SUV, bringing a range of styling changes and greater performance.

Known as the ‘M35i xDrive’, it’s the first time the X1, which is BMW’s most compact and affordable SUV, has been available in a sportier ‘M’ guise.

Using the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as BMW’s M135i hot hatchback, it develops 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, with drive being sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The M35i is able to accelerate from 0-60mph in 5.2 seconds. (BMW)

BMW claims it can reach 0-60mph in 5.2 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 155mph. Pressing on the left-hand gear shift paddle for at least one second also provides a boost function when the car switches to its sportiest settings.

It also adopts other performance features, including an M-specific chassis and the option of upgraded brakes. A sports exhaust is also fitted, which BMW says says ‘delivers an emotionally rich soundtrack’. Four exhaust exits immediately give it a racier look.

Adaptive sports suspension is also included as standard, which lowers the M35i by 15mm compared to the regular X1.

The M35i has a sportier interior than a regular X1. (BMW)

To help it stand out from the rest of the X1 line-up, the M35i gets a sportier design including larger front air intakes, extended side skirts and 19-inch alloy wheels. The grille also features a horizontal double bar pattern, which is typically only found on BMW’s most powerful ‘M’ models.

Inside, the M35i adopts the same ‘Curved Display’, comprising a large digital dial display and touchscreen into one piece of glass, as the regular X1. The M35i is also one of the first BMWs to feature its latest operating system on its iDrive system, which brings a newly designed home screen that aims to speed up the controls of key functions. .

It also features an Alcantara-covered instrument panel, M-specific graphics and part Alcantara seats.

Go somewhere you haven't before. Your weekend trips will never be the same in the first-ever BMW #X1 M35i. Learn about the thrilling and sporty SUV here: https://t.co/0PJlBdd13n pic.twitter.com/caDEqZMsgC — BMW USA (@BMWUSA) June 27, 2023

BMW is yet to announce UK pricing, but we expect it to start from around £50,000 when sales begin later in the year.