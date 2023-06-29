Ineos to reveal new pick-up at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ineos has announced that it will unveil its new Grenadier Quartermaster pick-up at next month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Ineos Automotive falls under the umbrella of Jim Ratcliffe’s global empire and recently introduced its first model – the Grenadier 4×4. Ratcliffe’s idea was to introduce a modern take on the original Land Rover Defender, with the ‘Grenadier’ being named after his favourite pub.

First deliveries of the Grenadier began earlier this year, with a commercial model available alongside the five-seat Station Wagon. But the firm will soon introduce a third model, a double cab pick-up.

First examples of the Grenadier were delivered earlier this year. (Ineos)

Named the Grenadier Quartermaster, the firm has announced it will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, held near Chichester, West Sussex, on July 13.

Ineos has announced no further information about the model, but it’s likely to retain the standard Grenadier’s utilitarian interior, along with its BMW-sourced petrol and diesel engines.

The new pick-up will appear alongside a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Grenadier test vehicle, which explores the suitability of this fuel in future longer-range 4x4s. Ineos will also allow many to get behind the wheel of the Grenadier on a special off-road circuit close to the Goodwood site.

Various important models are set to be revealed or make their public debut at this year’s Festival of Speed. These include Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N – its first performance EV – as well as the MG Cyberster.