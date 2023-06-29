Ferrari SF90 XX revealed as more extreme version of hybrid supercar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ferrari SF90 XX revealed as more extreme version of hybrid supercar

By Press Association
The SF90 XX unlocks even more performance from Ferrari’s hybrid supercar. (Ferrari)
Ferrari has revealed a more aggressive, track-focused version of its SF90 supercar – the XX.

It’s the first time the ‘XX’ prefix has been used on a Ferrari road car, as it’s previously only been reserved for the brand’s most extreme track-only models.

The SF90 was revealed in 2019 as Ferrari’s first proper hybrid supercar, excluding the limited-run LaFerrari. Using a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired to a small battery and three electric motors, revisions to both see a 30bhp uplift in power – pushing the power up to 1,016bhp. The most of any Ferrari ever.

A ‘Spider’ convertible model is also available. (Ferrari)

That allows for a 0-60mph time of just 2.3 seconds, along with a top speed of 199mph.

Ferrari has redesigned the SF90 XX’s soundtrack to transmit more sound of the engine into the cabin. The first says the ‘result is a wonderfully rich explosion of iconic Ferrari V8 sound’.

The SF90 XX is said to have the best aerodynamics of any road-going Ferrari, with a range of changes doubling the maximum downforce compared to the standard SF90. These include from the fixed rear wing, the first to feature on one of the firm’s cars since the iconic F50, as well as redesigned side louvres.

The XX’s interior also gets a sportier finish. (Ferrari)

There’s a new, larger front splitter and air inlets in the bonnet, all helping to give the XX a far more aggressive looker than the sleeker, stock SF90. The underbody is fully closed.

Inside, the cabin of the SF90 also gets a far racier finish, with a stripped-down look and greater use of carbon fibre and Alcantara. A large 16-inch display dominates the cabin, too.

The SF90 XX will be offered in coupe Stradale form or as a Spider convertible. The latter’s roof is ankle to lower in just 14 seconds and at speeds of up to 28mph.

Both models will be offered in limited numbers, with production of the SF90 XX Stradale coupe capped to 799 units, while just 599 examples of the Spider version will be produced. All are already sold, and are priced from around £650,000 – double that of a ‘standard’ SF90.

