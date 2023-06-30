UK car production surges by 27 per cent in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

UK car production surges by 27 per cent in May

By Press Association
UK car production increased by 27 per cent in May. (PA)
UK car production increased by 27 per cent in May. (PA)

UK car production increased for the fourth consecutive month in May, with 26.9 per cent more cars being manufactured last month compared to the previous year.

With 79,046 new cars being built, it was the best May for production since 2019, according to figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

More than 365,000 new cars have been made in the UK in the first five months of 2023 – a 10.7 per cent increase on last year.

Cars destined for UK customers increased by 45.4 per cent to 11,138 units, while export manufacturing jumped by 22.9 per cent to 51,150 cars.

The EU remains the biggest export market, accounting for 35,215 units, which the SMMT says ‘reinforces the need for continued tariff-free trade between the UK and EU’.

The EU’s rules of origin are due to be introduced in January 2024, which stipulate that 45 per cent of an electric vehicle’s parts must be sourced in the UK or from elsewhere in Europe, otherwise an export tariff of 10 per cent would be imposed.

Thirty-five per cent of of new cars built in the UK last month were electrified, helped by popular models like the hybrid Nissan Qashqai and Toyota Corolla, made in Sunderland and Burnaston, Derbyshire, respectively.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT, said: “Another month of growth for UK car production is good news and a sign that, despite challenging economic conditions, the industry’s foundations are strong.

“But with weak GDP growth, high inflation and rising interest rates, it’s crucial that UK car factories stay globally competitive.”

Earlier this week the SMMT produced a manifesto that it wants all political parties to adopt for the next parliament, urging the car manufacturing industry to be prioritised in the UK.

More from The Courier

St Johnstone fans can look forward to their McDiarmid Park return after next season's fixtures were announced. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
St Johnstone fixtures: 2023/24 Premiership schedules sees Saints handed Hearts opener as Celtic trip…
Dundee celebrate after winning the Championship. Image: SNS.
Dundee fixtures IN FULL as Dark Blues' Premiership return kicks off at home to…
Dundee United supporters display a flag at Tannadice
Dundee United fixtures in full: Tangerines' Championship charge begins with BBC TV Arbroath showdown
Steven MacLean is confident.
Steven MacLean 'tailor made' for St Johnstone dugout, says 2014 cup winning hero
The closure of Ayr Ice Rink will be another huge blow for curling, according to Eve Muirhead.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Scottish curling domino fear after Ayr Ice Rink closure blow
Hayley Spink robbed the pensioner outside the Post Office on Brantwood Avenue, Dundee.
Jail for Dundee addict who caused pensioner heart attack during robbery bid
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Showaddywaddy 50th anniversary what's on Picture shows; Showaddywaddy drummer Romeo Challenger with the band. na. Supplied by Romeo Challenger Date; Unknown
'It's just like yesterday': Showaddywaddy drummer recalls 50 years on tour ahead of Perth,…
A car with a parking fine in Dundee.
All you need to know as Dundee and Angus parking fines rise this weekend
Tayford Motors in Balfield Road in May 1987 is among the garages featured in our gallery. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures of Dundee car garages and showrooms spark motoring memories
Paul Usher.
Perthshire drink-driver was hunting for pal who took his Harley Davidson for a spin