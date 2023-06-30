UK holidaymakers driving in Europe face higher fuel bills than before Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK holidaymakers driving in Europe face higher fuel bills than before Covid

By Press Association
Fuel pumps in Spain (Alamy/PA)
Fuel pumps in Spain (Alamy/PA)

UK holidaymakers driving in Europe face higher fuel bills in most destinations compared with before the coronavirus pandemic, according to new analysis.

Switzerland has the largest hike in prices out of the 17 nations included in the Post Office Travel Money research.

Forecourts in the country have increased average prices per litre by 38p for petrol and 42p for diesel since 2019.

Other locations with significant price rises include Luxembourg (up 32p for petrol and 29p for diesel), Austria (up 29p for petrol and 30p for diesel) and Sweden (up 18p for petrol and 34p for diesel).

Overall, prices have risen in 15 of the 17 countries analysed, despite fuel costs across Europe falling from record levels seen over the past year and sterling being at its strongest value of 2023 so far against the euro.

Post Office Travel Money said France, Italy and Spain are the most common destinations for UK holidaymakers driving in Europe.

Spain has the cheapest fuel of the trio, at an average of £1.40 for petrol and £1.25 for diesel.

This is compared with UK prices of £1.44 for petrol and £1.46 for diesel.

Prices in the UK have risen by 16p for petrol and 13p for diesel over the past four years, making it the sixth cheapest country in the report for petrol, but the seventh most expensive for diesel.

Andorra, which can be visited during journeys between the UK and Spain, was found to have the cheapest petrol (£1.23) and diesel (£1.10).

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at Post Office, said: “Our pump price research found that the cost of filling up in Europe can vary by as much as £100 so we advise planning driving routes carefully before setting out to keep costs down.

“Save money by diverting from the motorway and trunk roads into local towns.

“Supermarket prices will be cheaper than on the roadside, just as they are here in the UK.

“Remember to carry some foreign currency as not all petrol stations in rural locations accept plastic.”

Fuel pumps in Spain (Alamy/PA)
