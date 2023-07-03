7 popular destinations that will soon be in London’s ULEZ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

7 popular destinations that will soon be in London’s ULEZ

By Press Association
London’s ULEZ expands on August 29. (PA/Yui Mok)
London’s ULEZ expands on August 29. (PA/Yui Mok)

London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) was first introduced in April 2019, and while initially focused on central areas of the capital, it was expanded in October 2021 to include everything inside the North Circular and South Circular.

On August 29, however, ULEZ expands significantly once again, and will cover all London boroughs. Motorists that don’t have a car meeting the ULEZ requirements face paying £12.50 to drive within the area, and fines of £90 for breaching it. You can check on Transport for London’s website to see if your car meets the requirements.

The ULEZ standards for cars and vans are:

  • Euro 4 for petrol vehicles (all petrol cars from 2005 will meet this, and all light vans since 2006)
  • Euro 6 for diesel vehicles (all diesel cars and light vans from September 2015 will meet this, or September 2016 for larger vans)

Such is the expansion of the zone, it means it won’t just affect  those living in London, but also those driving to various places and attractions, even if they might not seem all that ‘central’. Let’s take a look at seven popular places where drivers will soon face paying for the ULEZ.

Heathrow Airport

Heathrow Airport airline charges
Heathrow will soon lie within the expanded zone. (PA/Steve Parsons)

Heathrow is the biggest airport in the UK, with millions of passengers travelling through it every year. Many in the UK also travel to it by car. However, from August 29, Heathrow and all its official car parks will be within the expanded zone. And only by a fraction as the nearby M25 is excluded from ULEZ.

It means thousands of motorists who don’t have a compliant car will suddenly face the £12.50 charge, which becomes £25 if returning on another day. It’s worth noting that you only need to pay the charge when your car moves – so you won’t need to pay for each day your vehicle is parked at Heathrow, just when you arrive and leave.

Wembley

Carlisle United v Stockport County – Sky Bet League Two – Play Off – Final – Wembley Stadium
Those visiting Wembley by car will soon risk ULEZ fines and charges. (PA/Bradley Collyer)

Wembley is the home of English football, and with 90,000 seats, it’s the largest sporting venue in Europe after Camp Nou in Barcelona. Not only does it host football, but various other sporting events, such as NFL, as well as gigs from global megastars throughout the year.

While Wembley was previously just outside the ULEZ expansion, from August 29, it will become part of it If you want to avoid paying the charge if your car isn’t exempt, you’ll have to make your way to Wembley another way.

Hampton Court Palace

Tulip festival at Hampton Court Palace
Hampton Court Palace is another popular attraction that will soon be covered in the expanded ULEZ. (PA/Jonathan Brady)

Hampton Court Palace in Molesey, West London, is one of the grandest buildings of its kind in the UK. Used by King Henry VIII and all six wives, more than half a million people visit a year, helped by popular events like the RHS’ Garden Festival.

It’s another popular attraction that drivers visiting Hampton Court Palace face paying the £12.50 daily charge for, however, if using a none compliant vehicle.

Twickenham

Saracens v Sale Sharks – Gallagher Premiership – Final – Twickenham Stadium
Twickenham is one of the largest rugby stadiums in the world. (PA/Mike Egerton)

While Twickenham might be located further outside central London than Wembley, it’s another popular attraction that will soon be located within the ULEZ zone, due to its particularly large expansion into South West London.

Twickenham is known to be the home of English rugby, and it’s one of the largest stadiums in the world for the sport. After Wembley, it’s the second largest stadium in the UK too, with a capacity of 82,000.

Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2023 Preview – Friday June 30
Wimbledon will also fall within the expanded ULEZ. (PA/Steven Paston)

For a fortnight every summer Wimbledon in South West London becomes the global centre of the world for tennis. With roughly half a million people attending over the course of the tournament, it’s a hugely popular event.

But those visiting Wimbledon by car or van will now face the event being within side the expanded ULEZ, and face charges and penalties for driving a non-compliant car.

Chessington World of Adventures

World of Jumanji launch
Chessington World of Adventures is a popular attraction for families. (PA/Gareth Fuller)

Compared to many other similar attractions, Chessington World of Adventures is quite centrally located to the capital. Unfortunately, due to the ULEZ expansion on August 29, it means that it will soon fall within the area.

Chessington World of Adventures is a key attraction, especially for families, because of its theme park, zoo and aquarium. Because it is only just located in ULEZ, motorists with non-compliant cars might be able to park just outside of the area to avoid paying the charge.

Richmond Park

Summer weather June 10th 2023
Richmond Park is the largest royal Ppark in London. (PA/Zac Goodwin)

Richmond Park in South West London is the capital’s largest royal park, covering a vast area of 2,500 acres. Known internationally for its wildlife and conservation.

Popular with walkers, cyclists and those that want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, anyone wishing to travel by car should note that from August 29, it will be in the expanded ULEZ area.

More from The Courier

London’s ULEZ expands on August 29. (PA/Yui Mok)
Monday court round-up — Curfew for vile messages
Spot the Ball. Youngsters try out the Skilz Academy community astro pitch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Step on to Arbroath's astro pitch as Skilz Academy open £200k facility for community…
Callum Grant, Kane Hester and Terry Masson of Montrose FC.
Ross Campbell outlines Montrose squad building policy as Angus side's new boys shine in…
Jon McCracken
Dundee seal loan deal for Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken
Dundee United fans watch on last season. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United keeping things low-key is fine but don't forget the fans
Dundee's Braeview Academy.
Dundee school kept pupil's gender transition from parents
Nacho Novo
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's pre-season trip is vital for team spirit - but it will…
Hand in a crowd holding up a 'no alcohol' symbol of a wine bottle and glass with a line through it.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Here's what I've learned from 100 days without alcohol
Firefighters were called to Lorimer Street (left) and Dura Street (right) over the weekend.
Dundee tenants feared being trapped in one of four weekend blazes
Brooke with the team at Freya's Wish HQ. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Freya's Wish: Fights over donations 'completely ruin' Dundee charity day