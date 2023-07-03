Rolls-Royce buyers prefer EVs so they can avoid ‘unsafe petrol stations’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Rolls-Royce buyers prefer EVs so they can avoid ‘unsafe petrol stations’

By Press Association
Rolls-Royce says EVs allow them to avoid ‘unsafe petrol stations’
Rolls-Royce says EVs allow them to avoid ‘unsafe petrol stations’

Rolls-Royce buyers prefer electric cars because it means they can avoid using ‘unsafe’ public petrol stations, says the firm’s CEO.

At the launch of the Goodwood-based car manufacturer’s new electric Spectre model, chief executive Torsten Müller-Ötvös told the PA News Agency that buyers will charge their cars at home or at work.

During customer research, potential buyers highlighted that as a plus point to electric Rolls-Royce ownership as they said it made them feel safer.

Rolls-Royce Spectre
The new Spectre kickstarts a new age of electrification for Rolls-Royce

Müller-Ötvös said: “Owners don’t need to detour to any petrol station and that is seen as far more safer than originally going to a petrol station.

“That was quite an interesting learning for us as we wouldn’t have thought about it. Buyers clearly see it as an advantage.”

The Rolls-Royce Spectre has a range of 329-miles and can be fully charged with a 50kW fast charger in 95 minutes.

Müller-Ötvös said he did not think the Government was doing enough to support public charging infrastructure in the UK and more needs to be done.

He added: “In the context of the very ambitious legal requirements from 2030 onwards, I would suggest clearly ramping up public projects. It would be quite a pity to see, after all the investments the automotive industry is now doing, that the infrastructure can’t cope.

“In many areas in the UK, you have infrastructure that is not sufficient. And for that reason, my recommendation is speed it up.”

It will be available to order in the summer with first deliveries arriving in the autumn. Spectres start at £330,000 but the car maker believes few will leave the factory costing less than £450,000 after optional extras have been added.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös
Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce CEO

The Rolls-Royce CEO also said that while the cost of living crisis had not affected order intake for the car maker, it was acutely aware its buyers were nervous.

He said: “Knowing that the majority of our clients are business owners, they obviously are sensitive when it comes to economic downturns, potential recessions, and so on.

“We are not immune to that because buying or acquiring a Rolls-Royce is very much about how they feel. If the sentiment isn’t right, it could be postponed.

“We haven’t seen a slowdown in order take. I mean, it’s even the contrary. In particular, orders are skyrocketing up to levels I haven’t seen before, but I hear and understand from our client base that there is nervousness about a recession, and what happens with the economy here in the UK.”

More from The Courier

St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson hasn't changed his mind on retirement.
No retirement U-turn for St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson
Owen Beck
Dundee snap up 'extremely exciting' Liverpool full-back Owen Beck on loan
Rolls-Royce says EVs allow them to avoid ‘unsafe petrol stations’
Monday court round-up — Curfew for vile messages
Spot the Ball. Youngsters try out the Skilz Academy community astro pitch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Step on to Arbroath's astro pitch as Skilz Academy open £200k facility for community…
Callum Grant, Kane Hester and Terry Masson of Montrose FC.
Ross Campbell outlines Montrose squad building policy as Angus side's new boys shine in…
Jon McCracken
Dundee seal loan deal for Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken
Dundee United fans watch on last season. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United keeping things low-key is fine but don't forget the fans
Dundee's Braeview Academy.
Dundee school kept pupil's gender transition from parents
Nacho Novo
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's pre-season trip is vital for team spirit - but it will…
Hand in a crowd holding up a 'no alcohol' symbol of a wine bottle and glass with a line through it.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Here's what I've learned from 100 days without alcohol