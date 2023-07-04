Kia’s new Picanto arrives with dramatic look and efficient engine choices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Kia’s new Picanto arrives with dramatic look and efficient engine choices

By Press Association
The new Picanto debuts a striking look
The new Picanto debuts a striking look

Kia has unveiled a striking new update of its Picanto city car.

The compact hatchback now wears a design which ties with other models in Kia’s range of vehicles, with a new front bumper, ‘tiger nose’ grill and rear light signature being key elements that differentiate this model from its predecessor.

It’s also optionally available with LED headlights and daytime running lights which give a more noticeable ‘face’ during darkness. All cars come on 14-inch alloy wheels as standard, though both 15- and 16-inch versions can be added as an optional extra.

Kia Picanto
The inside features a new ‘floating’ touchscreen

A base trim level brings black cloth seats as standard, as well as a new eight-inch ‘floating’ infotainment screen and 4.2-inch digital display for the driver. All versions come with Bluetooth connectivity as standard, too, alongside both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All Picanto models also get over-the-air functionality, allowing systems such as the navigation and infotainment to be wirelessly updated.

Kia also says that the Picanto’s seats-down boot space of 1,101 litres is enough to store a folding bicycle or e-scooter, too.

Kia Picanto
Striking headlights give the Picanto a distinctive ‘face’

A sportier GT-Line specification is also available, bringing dedicated 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a sporty rear diffuser, as well as a full gloss pack for the interior finishers.

Two engines will be available from launch – either a 1.0- or 1.2-litre petrol. Both have been designed to offer great efficiency, with the 1.2-litre option being angled towards drivers who ‘want more power’, according to Kia. There’s also the option of either a five-speed manual or Kia’s automated manual transmission.

Further pricing information about the Picanto is expected to be announced shortly.

