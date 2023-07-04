Volvo aims to cut CO2 emissions with renewable fuels for ocean freight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volvo aims to cut CO2 emissions with renewable fuels for ocean freight

By Press Association
Volvo is switching to renewable fuels for its shipping operations
Volvo is switching to renewable fuels for its shipping operations

Volvo has announced that ocean freighters carrying production material for its cars will now use renewable fuel wherever possible.

It becomes one of the first car makers to make the switch, which Volvo says will bring an immediate reduction in fossil CO2 emissions from intercontinental ocean freight by 55,000 tonnes each year. Volvo states that CO2 emissions are reduced by 84 per cent compared with traditional fossil fuels.

The alternative fuel itself is made from Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME), based upon renewable and sustainable sources with the main one of these being waste cooking oil. This fuel will be used to power inbound ocean container transports of material set for use in Europe and the Americas.

Javier Varela, chief operating officer and deputy CEO of Volvo, said: “Renewable fuel is not the end game for removing CO2 from the world’s ocean freight needs.

“Yet this initiative shows that we can act now and implement solutions that achieve significant results during the wait for long-term technological alternatives.

“We don’t view this initiative as a competitive advantage. On the contrary, we want to spark other car makers into action as well, to increase demand for carbon-efficient ocean transports and to establish renewable fuels as a mid-term solution that works. We all have a responsibility to act.”

Volvo states that when renewable fuel can’t be made available on a specific shipment, the allocation will instead be used by a ‘logistic partner’ on another route elsewhere. This system, called ‘mass-balancing’, is also regularly audited by a third party.

