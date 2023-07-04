The MG4 XPower is a 429bhp electric hot hatchback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The MG4 XPower is a 429bhp electric hot hatchback

By Press Association
The MG4 XPower is the firm’s most powerful MG ever. (MG)
The MG4 XPower is the firm’s most powerful MG ever. (MG)

MG is introducing its first performance car in almost two decades with the new MG4 XPower hot hatchback.

Seeing a return of the ‘XPower’ name, used on a sports car made in the early 2000s, this new MG4 is the firm’s most powerful production car ever.

The MG4 was introduced last year as a new electric hatchback, and quickly gathered praise for its impressive driving experience and low price. It remains one of the most affordable new EVs, too.

A range of styling accents help to set it apart from the regular car. (MG)

This XPower is a slightly different breed, though, with its twin electric motors developing more than twice the power of the standard car – increasing the output from 200bhp to 429bhp, while torque has jumped from 250Nm to 600Nm. MG says that allows for a supercar-rivalling 0-60mph time of just 3.8 seconds.

That makes it one of the most powerful hot hatches ever made, with performance ahead of petrol models like the Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A45 S.

MG says it has made other changes, though, to accommodate the power. These include torque vectoring, a locking electronic differential and a revised suspension setup that is 25 per cent stiffer than the regular car. A launch control feature will also be included to maximise the full performance.

To set it apart from the regular MG4, the XPower comes with orange brake callipers, a two-tone black roof and new 18-inch alloy wheels. Racing Green will also be offered as a paint  option.

Guy Pigounakis, commercial director at MG Motor UK, said “We’re confident the MG4 XPower will shake-up the market like the rest of the the MG4 range, showing that a compact EV can be affordable, practical and a terrific drive.

“We expect it will appeal to customers looking for a pure performance offering which is the antithesis of the traditionally ‘loud’ high-performance hatchback. The XPower also retains the generous technology and equipment levels, as well as practical hatchback features, of the award-winning MG4 range.”

MG has also teased a concept car that pays homage to the legendary Metro 6R4 rally car. (MG)

MG has given no indication yet of the XPower’s range,  but it’s likely to be down on the claimed 281 miles achievable from the standard MG4 Long Range.

Priced from £36,495 – a very reasonable £4,000 more than the current range-topping MG4 – the XPower will have its public debut at next week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

At the event, MG will also reveal a new concept called the EX4. Based on the MG4 XPower, it reimagines and celebrates 40 years of the legendary Metro 6R4 rally car.

