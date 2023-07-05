New 600e expands Fiat’s electric offering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New 600e expands Fiat’s electric offering

By Press Association
The front end design plays very close to that of the 500X
Fiat has entered into the competitive compact electric SUV segment with its new 600e.

Building upon the existing electric 500 model, the new 600e delivers more space and practicality as well as a range of up to 250 miles on the combined cycle. Fiat says that if the 600e were used predominately in urban environments, it could travel for up to 372 miles, too.

Thanks to 100kW fast charging capability the 600e can also be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in less than half an hour. Plugged in at an 11kW domestic charger, the 600e will take less than six hours to fully charge.

Fiat 600e
The 600e is available in one of two specifications

Inside, there’s seating for five people while a 360-litre boot is accessible at the rear.

Available to order this autumn ahead of deliveries later in the winter, the 600e will be available in two specifications – La Prima and (RED). The exterior of the car is highlighted with chrome ‘600’ badging at the front and on the sides, while LED headlights and matte black wheel arches give it more presence. There’s also an Italian flag motif in the rear bumper.

(RED) specification models get the team’s hallmark exterior colour both inside and outside, though buyers can also choose from black and white shades. La Prima versions, meanwhile, can be specified in one of four different colours.

Honda 600e
Inside, there’s a large central screen

Inside, the 600e features electric seat adjustment with a back massage function, as well as wireless smartphone charging and a number of USB and USB-C charging points for topping up devices.

Fiat has also included a number of assistance systems into the 600e, such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and 360-degree parking sensors with a rear-view camera.

A 10.25-inch infotainment screen provides access to navigation and media functions, while both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard too.

Fiat’s Uconnect service also allows for real-time navigation functions and charging point locations, while owners can also use the feature to remotely operate the car’s lights, horn and door locks via a smartphone app.

