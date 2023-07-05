These were the best-selling cars in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
These were the best-selling cars in June

By Press Association
The Model Y was the most popular car in June. (Tesla)
The Model Y was the most popular car in June. (Tesla)

June has proven to be another bumper month for the new car industry, with registrations continuing to rise for the eleventh consecutive month.

As we’ve seen in previous months, the registration figures for electric vehicles have soared upwards, rising by 39.4 per cent. In fact, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which published the figures, has called for the government to cut VAT to push uptake even further.

Here, we’re going to take a look at the most popular models from the month.

Tesla Model Y – 5,539 registrations

Tesla Model Y
The Model Y was the most popular car in June. (Tesla)

Tesla’s Model Y has scored the top spot during June’s figures, with an impressive 5,539 units registered during the month. Tesla continues to experience high demand in the UK, with buyers shifting towards Model Y and Model 3 versions since the American firm made its existing Model S and Model X models left-hand-drive-only.

The crossover-style Model Y brings a decent amount of space and, in typical Tesla fashion, absolutely loads of technology.

Ford Puma – 5,435

The Puma is now Ford’s most popular car. (Ford)

There doesn’t seem to be anything that can dampen demand for the Ford Puma, with this Fiesta-based crossover an ever-present sight in this monthly list of best-sellers. In fact, Ford registered 5,435 units during the month.

The Puma’s popularity lies in its slightly raised driving position, cleverly packaged interior and surprisingly involving driving experience.

Vauxhall Corsa – 4,146

Vauxhall Corsa-e
The Corsa bucks the SUV trend. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has done well to transfer the Corsa name into the modern electrified age, with this compact hatch’s electric version providing popular with a lot of drivers who appreciate its good range and well-specified cabin.

It’s also good to drive and nicely built. It’s probably why Vauxhall managed to register 4,146 of them during the month.

Hyundai Tucson – 3,588

Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid
The Tucson makes a great family car. (Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Tucson is another car which consistently appears on this list of best-selling models. This striking-looking SUV is packed with standard equipment, but it’s also very well made which makes it ideally suited for families.

Available with a range of electrified hybrid engines, the Tucson is also very appealing because of its efficiency and low running costs.

Nissan Juke – 3,256

Nissan Juke Hybrid
The Juke has recently benefitted from new hybrid engines. (Nissan)

The Juke is a car which continues to go from strength to strength. As a compact crossover, it’s great for people who are a little pushed for space or want a car that’ll easily cope with life in the city or town.

Hybrid engines also make the Juke a very efficient car to run, while this Nissan’s quirky styling helps it to stand out from the crowd.

Nissan Qashqai – 3,232

The Qashqai continues to sell in significant numbers. (Nissan)

Often referred to as ‘the original crossover’, the Qashqai has, in its latest generation, morphed into an even more premium and high-end-feeling model than ever. Clever hybrid engines also help to reduce running costs.

It’s got some clever tech on-board, too, but has also been fitted with practical features like doors which open wider than normal to help when fitting a child seat.

Mini – 3,222

Mini Hatch
The Mini Hatch continues to be a popular choice. (Mini)

The Mini Hatch is a car that is seemingly immune to a downturn. Each month it appears in this list, with buyers continuing to flock to this well-styled and nicely specified model. The Electric version is also commendable, though its shorter range does mean it’s more closely suited to urban driving.

There’s also the more practical five-door option on offer. It’s expected that Mini will be revealing a new version of the hatch soon but for now, it’s still a very popular option.

Toyota Yaris – 3,162

Toyota Yaris
The Yaris uses a hybrid powertrain. (Toyota)

The Yaris has, for many years, been a go-to option for people after low running costs and great levels of reliability. That hasn’t changed with the latest generation, either, which has only added in a clever hybrid powertrain to help boost efficiency.

It’s also great to drive and, for such a compact car, impressively practical.

Kia Sportage – 3,081

Kia’s Sportage is now a regular in the list of best-selling cars. (Kia)

The Sportage is now a regular sight in the list of best-selling cars and stands out as one of the best all-round family crossovers on the market. Coming with Kia’s seven-year warranty, it also comes generously equipped and offers plenty of interior space.

Kia also offers a broad range of engine options, including petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Vauxhall Mokka – 3,034

Vauxhall Mokka
The Mokka stands out with its bold design. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s latest Mokka sneaks into the top 10, with just over 3,000 examples registered in June. This latest version of its compact crossover stands out with a striking design – one that has gone on to influence a range of new Vauxhalls.

Also key to the Mokka’s appeal is the availability of an electric model, which brings a 209-mile range. It will shortly be updated too, and gain a larger battery allowing for more than 250 miles from a charge.

