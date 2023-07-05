New car registrations increase by a quarter in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New car registrations increase by a quarter in June

By Press Association
New car sales increased by more than a quarter in June (PA)
New car registrations increased by 26 per cent in June, recording to the 11th consecutive month of growth, according to new figures released today.

According to the Society of Motor and Manufacturers (SMMT), 177,266 new cars were registered in June – a 25.8 per cent increase from the previous year. Increased demand from fleets is behind the sharp increase, accounting for 92,699 registrations – a 37.9 per cent jump.

Total car registrations for the first six months of 2023 stand at 949,720 units – an 18.4 per cent increase on the same period in 2022. The SMMT says this demonstrates the industry is ‘gradually overcoming the pandemic-induced supply chain shortages’, which have caused car manufacturers and consumers headaches in the past two years.

Demand for vehicles of all fuel types increased in June, with the exception of diesel. Electric vehicle registrations rose by 39.4 per cent to 31,700 units, with these models now accounting for 17.9 per cent of new cars sold. It now makes it the second most popular fuel type, after petrol, which still has a 56 per cent share of the market.

Despite this, the SMMT says that it is businesses and fleets that are driving EV growth, rather than private buyers and that ‘more could be done’ to help car buyers choose electric models. The SMMT is therefore calling for a VAT cut on public EV charging to be cut to help those that aren’t able to charge an electric car at home.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said, “The new car market is growing back and growing green, as the attractions of electric cars become apparent to more drivers. But meeting our climate goals means we have to move even faster.

Mazda MX-30
The SMMT is calling for VAT cuts to help those who aren’t able to charge an electric car at home. (PA)

“Most electric vehicle owners enjoy the convenience and cost saving of charging at home but those that do not have a driveway or designated parking space must pay four times as much in tax for the same amount of energy.

“This is unfair and risks delaying greater uptake, so cutting VAT on public EV charging will help make owning an EV fairer and attractive to even more people.”

Tesla’s electric Model Y was also the most popular new car overall in June, with 5.539 registrations. It was followed by the Ford Puma (5,453) and Vauxhall Corsa (4,146).

