Alpine unveils new F1-inspired special edition ahead of British Grand Prix

Alpine has revealed a new special edition of its A110 S sports car that celebrates its UK-based F1 team.

Called the A110 S Enstone Edition – Enstone in Oxfordshire being where the firm’s F1 team is based – it gets a number of unique touches that aims to celebrate the brand’s motorsport arm.

Revealed ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, this special edition features various carbon elements that are used in the firm’s F1 cars. The material is used in areas such as the dashboard and visors.

A Union Jack is printed on the special edition’s roof. (Alpine)

Just 300 examples of the Enstone Edition will be produced, with each one featuring a numbered plaque, as well as a signed certificate of authenticity from the F1 factory.

There’s a choice of two matte grey paint finishes, with each coming with a matte black roof featuring a Union Jack pattern, available in a gloss or matte finish. Further features include 18-inch GT Race wheels, Brembo brakes and Sabelt sports seats.

The ‘S’ model sits in the middle of the A110 line-up, using a turbocharged 1.8-litre petrol engine developing 296bhp, and allowing for a 0-60mph time of just four seconds thanks to its low kerbweight.

Emmanuel Al Nawakil, vice president of sales at Alpine, said: “Presented at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the A110 S Enstone Edition reveals a sporty elegance and a thoroughly British technicality. Crafted in Enstone and built in Dieppe [France], it offers racing enthusiasts a unique opportunity to access the excellence and expertise of Alpine F1 with this exclusive edition featuring genuine elements of craftsmanship.”

No UK pricing has yet been announced, but Alpine has said the Enstone Edition will cost from €85,000 (£73,000) in France.