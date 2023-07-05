Fiat confirms it will sell Citroen Ami-based Topolino in the UK

Fiat will bring its Topolino quadricycle to the UK later this year, it’s been revealed.

Fiat CEO Olivier Francois confirmed to the PA news agency that the UK will get the chance to sell Fiat’s version of the Citroen Ami. The dinky electric model is expected to be in UK showrooms by the end of the year.

Fiat UK had high hopes to offer the model in Britain, with boss Damien Dally saying he’s been pressing his Italian decision-makers hard to get the nod.

“The Topolino would be a brand statement for Fiat UK. It’s an expression of Fiat as a brand, and is an excellent step in our electrification journey,” he told PA.

The Topolino will be available with a canvas roof and no doors. (Fiat)

Along with the new Fiat 600, the Topolino was revealed at the annual Fiat Brand Day on July 4, 2023 – a special date in the Italian carmaker’s calendar as that was the day the original Fiat 500 was launched in 1957.

The Topolino is based on the Citroen Ami and uses an 8bhp electric motor and a 5.5kWh motor, and it’s classed as a quadricycle in the UK, not as a car.

Though it’s heavily based on the Ami, the Topolino adds a number of retro design touches such as a Fiat 500-esque front-end and shapely LED tail lights.

Fiat revealed two versions at the event – a hard-topped model similar to the Citroen Ami, and a model featuring a rollback fabric roof and no doors.

A compact interior can seat two people. (Fiat)

Fiat UK is contemplating which versions to offer to Brits, although Dally said he’d like to offer both.

Fiat will launch the Topolino in continental Europe later this year with a starting price of €7,499 (£6,420), via an online buying model, with subscription packages starting at €39.

UK boss Dally hinted the Topolino would likely be priced more in the UK, and above the Citroen Ami, which starts at £7,695.