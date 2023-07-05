Fiat confirms it will sell Citroen Ami-based Topolino in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Fiat confirms it will sell Citroen Ami-based Topolino in the UK

By Press Association
The funky Topolino will come to the UK. (Fiat)
The funky Topolino will come to the UK. (Fiat)

Fiat will bring its Topolino quadricycle to the UK later this year, it’s been revealed.

Fiat CEO Olivier Francois confirmed to the PA news agency that the UK will get the chance to sell Fiat’s version of the Citroen Ami. The dinky electric model is expected to be in UK showrooms by the end of the year.

Fiat UK had high hopes to offer the model in Britain, with boss Damien Dally saying he’s been pressing his Italian decision-makers hard to get the nod.

“The Topolino would be a brand statement for Fiat UK. It’s an expression of Fiat as a brand, and is an excellent step in our electrification journey,” he told PA.

The Topolino will be available with a canvas roof and no doors. (Fiat)

Along with the new Fiat 600, the Topolino was revealed at the annual Fiat Brand Day on July 4, 2023 – a special date in the Italian carmaker’s calendar as that was the day the original Fiat 500 was launched in 1957.

The Topolino is based on the Citroen Ami and uses an 8bhp electric motor and a 5.5kWh motor, and it’s classed as a quadricycle in the UK, not as a car.

Though it’s heavily based on the Ami, the Topolino adds a number of retro design touches such as a Fiat 500-esque front-end and shapely LED tail lights.

Fiat revealed two versions at the event – a hard-topped model similar to the Citroen Ami, and a model featuring a rollback fabric roof and no doors.

A compact interior can seat two people. (Fiat)

Fiat UK is contemplating which versions to offer to Brits, although Dally said he’d like to offer both.

Fiat will launch the Topolino in continental Europe later this year with a starting price of €7,499 (£6,420), via an online buying model, with subscription packages starting at €39.

UK boss Dally hinted the Topolino would likely be priced more in the UK, and above the Citroen Ami, which starts at £7,695.

More from The Courier

Some Tayside and Fife MPs will be quitting come the next election
The Tayside and Fife MPs standing their ground - and those stepping down at…
Katrin Lewis is part of the new 'green' team at the Angus vets.
Angus vets on 'green mission' invests thousands to cut emissions
Montrose have a new home and away kit this year. Image: Phoenix Photgraphy / Montrose FC.
Montrose offer fans FREE entry Links Park - if they wear the new kit
With a price tag of just £29,000, this flat in Arbroath is a bargain. Image: Zoopla.
4 Tayside and Fife flats for £30,000 or under
Bruce Storie raped a woman at Rewind Scotland in 2019. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock.
Rewind festival rapist jailed for 12 years
Overflowing Craigie Burn in Perth.
£310,000 flood defence scheme proposed for Perth
SNP MP Angus MacNeil suspended by party
Ninewells Hospital involved in "UK first" procedure. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Virus used to treat hip infection at Ninewells in 'UK-first' procedure
Portraits of Dundee SNP MPs and MSPs Chris Law, Shona Robison, Stuart Hosie and Joe FitzPatrick against backdrop of River Tay and Dundee.
STEVE FINAN: £80M investment snub has shown Dundee politicians for the spineless drones they…
Suspicious fire Oudenarde Earn
Dundee teenager reported missing found safe and well