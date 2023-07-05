Judge rules doctor was driving ‘too fast’ despite being under 30mph limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge rules doctor was driving ‘too fast’ despite being under 30mph limit

By Press Association
The motorist was driving below the 30mph speed limit (Alamy/PA)
A judge has warned about the dangers of driving at “excessive and unreasonable” speed after concluding that a hospital doctor who was in collision with a 12-year-old girl on a pedestrian crossing was going too fast despite being under a 30mph limit.

Deputy High Court Judge Dexter Dias heard that consultant physician Shanthi Chandran was driving her BMW i3 Range Extender at 28 mph in a 30-mph zone when the accident happened on a “dark and rainy Monday morning” on the Buckingham Road in Oxfordshire in January 2018.

He was also told that the child, who suffered a serious head injury, had stepped on to the crossing when the light was green for traffic.

But he concluded that Dr Chandran, who was on her way to work in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, was driving at an “excessive, unsafe and unreasonable” speed and had failed to pay “sufficient attention to hazards and other road users”.

The judge said there was a “common misconception” that it was “reasonable and competent” to drive “just below the speed limit”.

He said that “may not be”.

The girl’s mother had sued Dr Chandran for damages – on the girl’s behalf.

Judge Dias outlined his conclusions in a ruling published on Wednesday after considering evidence at a High Court hearing in London in April.

He said the child, who had been left with “cognitive and psychiatric problems”, could not be identified in media reports.

The judge ruled that Dr Chandran was in breach of her “duty of care” towards the child and was 60% liable for the incident.

He said the child had stepped on to a pedestrian crossing when the light was green for traffic and was 40% liable.

“While this case is not about a fatality, it shows yet again how dangerous it is to drive at excessive and unreasonable speed,” said Judge Dias in a written ruling.

“There is a common misconception that if one is driving just below the speed limit, this is sufficient to be a reasonable and competent driver.

“It may not be.

“The maximum speed limit is not a target or an infallibly safe measure.

“It is an absolute upper limit, only justified if conditions and the road situation are sufficiently good to permit it.

“This, essentially, was the error that Dr Chandran fell into.”

‘Green traffic light
The judge said the child stepped onto the pedestrian crossing when the light was green for traffic (PA)

She alleged that the “incident” was caused by Dr Chandran’s negligence.

Lawyers representing her argued that Dr Chandran was “driving too fast” given the “prevailing conditions”.

They argued that if Dr Chandran had been driving at a “safe and reasonable speed”, the collision would not have happened.

Dr Chandran denied negligence and causation and argued that the incident was caused by the girl stepping out into the road when the “traffic light was green for vehicles to proceed”.

She said she was driving at 28 mph, which was below the 30mph speed limit, and “appropriate for the conditions” and maintained that the “liability” lay fully with the girl.

The judge heard that Dr Chandran had not been “reported by the police for any criminal offences”.

He said he had been asked to make decisions about liability – he has not made any ruling about the size of any damages award.

