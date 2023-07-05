Mercedes CLE revealed as stylish new coupe and convertible

Mercedes has revealed a new model for its line-up – the CLE.

Designed to replace both coupe and convertible versions of the C-Class and E-Class, which are set to be discontinued in future months, with a single product, the CLE uses a new nameplate for the Mercedes brand.

This new model will too be offered as a Coupe and Cabriolet, and is based on the same underpinnings as the latest generation of C-Class and E-Class, and measures 4.85m in length, making it the longest car in this class, and larger than both of the models it replaces.

The CLE gets a noticeably different rear to the E- and C-Class models. (Mercedes)

Mercedes also says it offers ‘significantly more space’ than the C-Class Coupe, and that the boot can ‘easily accommodate three golf bags’.

An angular, low-looking front end is similar to that seen on the latest C-Class, though around the rear new L-shaped rear lights and a reprofiled bumper and boot make it look suitably different.

Rivalling cars like the Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series, the CLE gets a modern interior featuring a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, along with a portrait 11.9-inch touchscreen. Other features include 64-colour ambient interior lighting, as well as standard sports seats.

The CLE’s interior is packed with technology. (Mercedes)

Various third-party apps can also be used while the car is stationary, including TikTok and even the Angry Birds game.

It will be available with rear-axle steering, helping to keep it more agile while also giving it a far smaller turning circle than typical cars of this size.

All CLE engines will come with mild-hybrid technology, with a choice four- and six-cylinder units. Petrol and diesel will be offered, with the CLE 450 4Matic sitting at the top of the line-up at launch with its 376bhp 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine. You can expect more powerful AMG models to join the range in the future, however.

A special magic has always been inherent in these proportions. With the new CLE Coupé, we’re fulfilling the desire for something special that is an expression of individuality and exclusive style.#MercedesBenz #CLE #Coupe — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) July 5, 2023

Prices for the CLE are likely to start from around £50,000 when it goes on sale in Coupe form later in the year. The Cabriolet will join the line-up in 2024.