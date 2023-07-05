Mercedes CLE revealed as stylish new coupe and convertible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mercedes CLE revealed as stylish new coupe and convertible

By Press Association
Mercedes is introducing its new CLE. (Mercedes)
Mercedes is introducing its new CLE. (Mercedes)

Mercedes has revealed a new model for its line-up – the CLE.

Designed to replace both coupe and convertible versions of the C-Class and E-Class, which are set to be discontinued in future months, with a single product, the CLE uses a new nameplate for the Mercedes brand.

This new model will too be offered as a Coupe and Cabriolet, and is based on the same underpinnings as the latest generation of C-Class and E-Class, and measures 4.85m in length, making it the longest car in this class, and larger than both of the models it replaces.

The CLE gets a noticeably different rear to the E- and C-Class models. (Mercedes)

Mercedes also says it offers ‘significantly more space’ than the C-Class Coupe, and that the boot can ‘easily accommodate three golf bags’.

An angular, low-looking front end is similar to that seen on the latest C-Class, though around the rear new L-shaped rear lights and a reprofiled bumper and boot make it look suitably different.

Rivalling cars like the Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series, the CLE gets a modern interior featuring a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, along with a portrait 11.9-inch touchscreen. Other features include 64-colour ambient interior lighting, as well as standard sports seats.

The CLE’s interior is packed with technology. (Mercedes)

Various third-party apps can also be used while the car is stationary, including TikTok and even the Angry Birds game.

It will be available with rear-axle steering, helping to keep it more agile while also giving it a far smaller turning circle than typical cars of this size.

All CLE engines will come with mild-hybrid technology, with a choice four- and six-cylinder units. Petrol and diesel will be offered, with the CLE 450 4Matic sitting at the top of the line-up at launch with its 376bhp 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine. You can expect more powerful AMG models to join the range in the future, however.

Prices for the CLE are likely to start from around £50,000 when it goes on sale in Coupe form later in the year. The Cabriolet will join the line-up in 2024.

