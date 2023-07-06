Dacia confirms it will introduce ‘Europe’s most affordable electric car’ to the UK in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Dacia confirms it will introduce ‘Europe’s most affordable electric car’ to the UK in 2024

By Press Association
The Spring is set to become the UK’s cheapest new electric car when it arrives next year. (Dacia)
The Spring is set to become the UK's cheapest new electric car when it arrives next year. (Dacia)

Dacia has announced that it is introducing its affordable compact EV, called the Spring, to the UK next year, and will likely become the cheapest new electric car sold here.

The Dacia Spring has been on sale since 2021 and takes the title of Europe’s most affordable electric car. Priced from around €20,000 (£17,150) in other European countries, it comfortably undercuts other electric cars, and more than 120,000 have already been sold as a result. For comparison, currently the cheapest new EV in the UK – the MG4 – costs £26,995.

Despite the UK being a big market for Dacia, the firm has continued to postpone the Spring’s introduction to Britain. But the Renault-owned brand has now confirmed the introduction of an ‘all-new version’ in 2024, which promises ‘significant improvements’ in its design and equipment.

It will be an ‘all-new’ version of the Spring that will come to the UK. (Dacia)

The current Dacia Spring can seat five, yet at 3.73m long, is smaller than a Mini Hatch. Designed for cities, the Spring uses a small 44bhp electric motor and 27kWh battery allowing for a 140-mile range. It’s expected that the next version will boast a slightly larger battery and additional power.

Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK, said: “We are thrilled that the Dacia Spring will come to the UK in 2024. It will certainly be worth the wait! It will literally plug a gap in the UK electric car market for a highly usable, quality EV that won’t break the bank and which makes electric vehicle ownership more realistic than ever.

“With over 120,000 customers already sold on the Spring’s unbeatable, ‘no-nonsense’ blend of value, efficiency and durability, UK car buyers can look forward to an EV that’s perfectly aligned to their mobility requirements and, importantly, is done the Dacia way.”

More than 120,000 examples of the Spring have been sold to date. (Dacia)

Insights from the Dacia Spring’s existing users show most daily commutes in the car are less than 20 miles, and covered at an average speed of 16mph. Most drivers also charge the car at home for an average time of 3.5 hours.

Further information on the Dacia Spring’s UK introduction isn’t expected until 2024.

