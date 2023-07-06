Updated Volkswagen T-Cross compact SUV revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Updated Volkswagen T-Cross compact SUV revealed

By Press Association
The T-Cross receives various updates for 2023. (Volkswagen)
The T-Cross receives various updates for 2023. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has refreshed its compact T-Cross SUV, which gains new technology and quality improvements to help keep it competitive next to rivals.

Introduced in 2019, the T-Cross is the smallest and most affordable model in Volkswagen’s seven-strong line-up of SUVs, and one of its most popular cars worldwide, with 1.2 million being sold since its introduction.

As part of this update, the T-Cross gains many features that have been rolled out across newer Volkswagens in the last few years. New LED lights are fitted as standard, with Matrix LEDs are a new feature for the T-Cross, as well as a light bar that runs across the front end of this crossover.

Small styling changes have helped to freshen up the T-Cross’ design. (Volkswagen)

Three new colours are also available – Kings Red , Clear Blue and a bold Grape Yellow finish.

Inside, the T-Cross gets a new free-standing touchscreen and new touch sliders to control the ventilation – two features recently introduced on the updated T-Roc. Digital dials will also be included as standard, while Volkswagen has worked to improve quality with a new soft-touch dashboard and more premium materials throughout.

As an option, customers will also be able to choose a ‘Travel Assist’ feature, which is an advanced adaptive control system that’s able to automatically slow down the car for other traffic, as well as corners and roundabouts.

The engine choice on the T-Cross is likely to remain the same as it is today, with a choice of turbocharged 1.0- and 1.5-litre petrol units available, but no electrified models.

Volkswagen hasn’t announced pricing for the T-Cross, but it’s likely to have a small increase on the current car’s £23,470 cost when sales begin later in the year. First deliveries are expected in early 2024.

More from The Courier

Fruit picker Jianu Elena Madacily harvesting strawberries under a polytunnel on a farm in Angus in 2017.
BRIAN HENDERSON: Fruit pickers ARE skilled workers - and ignoring farmers won't fix labour…
Ian Harkes pictured in Dundee United training wear at Tannadice
Ian Harkes explains Dundee United exit as former Tannadice man makes ‘surreal’ MLS return
Ruaraidh McCartney was found guilty at the High Court in Stirling.
Triple rapist farm worker from Perthshire who 'got a thrill' from pain 'smirked' after…
Darren Watson training at Dundee United FC
Darren Watson on life after Dundee United as Forfar new boy says Angus side…
HMP Perth
Firefighters called to HMP Perth following 'deliberate' car fire
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife pensioner on Register for indecent proposal to teenage stranger
Callum Booth will visit a specialist this week.
Callum Booth lifts lid on 14-month injury nightmare as St Johnstone double-winner makes longed-for…
Carnoustie banking hub has opened on the High Street. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Carnoustie banking hub: All you need to know as counter services come back to…
Beekeepers Zak Gainey and Fiona Lock let us check out their new hive and see what beekeeping is all about. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
WATCH: Beekeeping is not about you, say St Andrews bee society founders
Laura Fitzpatrick is exhibiting in Falkland. Image: Laura Fitzpatrick
Falkland exhibition: Covid-19 inspired Dundee-raised artist to paint nature