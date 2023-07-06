Updated Volkswagen T-Cross compact SUV revealed

Volkswagen has refreshed its compact T-Cross SUV, which gains new technology and quality improvements to help keep it competitive next to rivals.

Introduced in 2019, the T-Cross is the smallest and most affordable model in Volkswagen’s seven-strong line-up of SUVs, and one of its most popular cars worldwide, with 1.2 million being sold since its introduction.

As part of this update, the T-Cross gains many features that have been rolled out across newer Volkswagens in the last few years. New LED lights are fitted as standard, with Matrix LEDs are a new feature for the T-Cross, as well as a light bar that runs across the front end of this crossover.

Small styling changes have helped to freshen up the T-Cross’ design. (Volkswagen)

Three new colours are also available – Kings Red , Clear Blue and a bold Grape Yellow finish.

Inside, the T-Cross gets a new free-standing touchscreen and new touch sliders to control the ventilation – two features recently introduced on the updated T-Roc. Digital dials will also be included as standard, while Volkswagen has worked to improve quality with a new soft-touch dashboard and more premium materials throughout.

As an option, customers will also be able to choose a ‘Travel Assist’ feature, which is an advanced adaptive control system that’s able to automatically slow down the car for other traffic, as well as corners and roundabouts.

The engine choice on the T-Cross is likely to remain the same as it is today, with a choice of turbocharged 1.0- and 1.5-litre petrol units available, but no electrified models.

Volkswagen hasn’t announced pricing for the T-Cross, but it’s likely to have a small increase on the current car’s £23,470 cost when sales begin later in the year. First deliveries are expected in early 2024.