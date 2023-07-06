Peugeot 208 updated with new look and longer electric range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peugeot 208 updated with new look and longer electric range

By Press Association
The Peugeot 208 has received a big refresh. (Peugeot)
The Peugeot 208 has received a big refresh. (Peugeot)

Peugeot has revealed a facelifted version of its 208 supermini, which brings styling revisions along with an increased range in the case of the electric e-208.

The second-generation 208 was introduced in 2020, and went onto become Europe’s most popular new car in 2021 and 2022. Despite only being on sale for a relatively short period, Peugeot has now revised it with similar updates seen to other models in its line-up, including the latest 508 and 2008.

This latest 208 adopts Peugeot’s latest lighting signature, with new three-claw’ LED lights at the front, positioned low in the bumper. The front end in general gets a full redesign incorporating a new integral, colour-coded grille which is also larger than before.

The e-208 now boasts a longer range of 248 miles. (Peugeot)

Around the rear, there are new horizontal LED lights, while three are two new colours available – a bold Agueda Yellow and Selenium Grey. Various new wheel designs are also offered.

Some of the main changes are under the surface, however, with the electric e-208 getting a larger 51kWh battery and more powerful motor, as seen on Peugeot’s new e-2008 and various other Stellantis products. This sees the range increase to 248 miles – up from 224. A new 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine is also available with outputs of 100bhp and 136bhp, though regular petrol engines will also be on offer.

Inside, the new 208 features a large 10-inch touchscreen as standard, including wireless smartphone mirroring. A 10-inch digital instrument cluster is also included from mid-spec models upwards. The wireless smartphone charging is more powerful than before as well, while there are additional USB sockets throughout the cabin.

Orders for the revised Peugeot 208 are set to open in October, with prices likely to start from around £21,000.

