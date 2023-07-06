Kia’s new EV9 is the firm’s most expensive car ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kia’s new EV9 is the firm’s most expensive car ever

By Press Association
The EV9 is Kia’s most expensive car to date. (Kia)
The EV9 is Kia's most expensive car to date. (Kia)

Kia has announced prices and specifications for its new flagship model – the EV9.

Priced from £64,995, the EV9 is Kia’s most expensive car ever and shows this South Korean firm’s jump upmarket in recent years. Despite the high price, it still considerably undercuts rival models, such as the Volvo EX90.

Kitted out with a huge 99.8kWh battery – the largest fitted to a Kia yet – the firm says all versions are capable of 300 miles from a single charge. Thanks to high charging speeds, a 10 to 80 per cent charge could be achieved in as little as 25 minutes when using a 350kW charger.

The EV9 comes with seven seats as standard. (Kia)

The EV9 is based around the Hyundai Motor Group’s specific EV underpinnings, also used on Kia’s EV6, as well as Hyundai’s ‘Ioniq’ models. It’s also the largest car to use it yet, coming with seven seats as standard.

Prices start from £64,995 for the standard ‘Air’ model, which comes generously equipped with a three-screen dashboard layout, heated and ventilated front seats, 19-inch alloy wheels a 360-degree camera system and an electric boot. The Air model also comes with a rear-wheel-drive setup producing 201bhp, enabling a 336-mile range.

Above this sits the GT-Line, which is available from £72,495. It gains features like massaging seats, an electric steering column and sportier exterior styling. You also pay for its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain that produces 378bhp, and offers a 308-mile range.

At the top of the range, the GT-Line S comes with 21-inch alloy wheels, twin sunroofs and a 14-speaker sound system. Prices start from £75,995, and you can also get it in a six-seat layout, featuring swivelling ‘captain’s chairs’ in the second row, for £78,745.

Order books for the Kia EV9 are now open, with first deliveries expected in early 2024.

