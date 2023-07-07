First Drive: BMW’s M8 Competition brings comfort and performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Drive: BMW’s M8 Competition brings comfort and performance

By Press Association
The M8 uses a powerful 4.4-litre V8 engine
The M8 uses a powerful 4.4-litre V8 engine

What is it?

BMW M8 Competition
There’s a lot of performance on offer with the M8

If there’s something that BMW is best known for, it’s its ability to create big, powerful and comfortable cross-country machines. The M8 Competition, which we’re checking out today, is an extension of this. It’s the kind of car designed to let you set off from Folkestone at the crack of dawn and be in Nice for tea time without breaking a sweat.

But with BMW – and so many others – putting an increasing focus on electric vehicles and hybrids, are big battlecruisers like the M8 a little outdated? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

BMW M8 Competition
The front end design of the M8 is quite classic BMW

The M8 Competition uses a similar setup to the M5 Competition. We’ve got a big, heavyweight petrol engine up front and drive being sent to all four wheels. Like other performance ‘M’ cars, you’re able to split the power in the M8, giving you the option to get a classically rear-wheel-drive car at the touch of the button and back to a secure four-wheel-drive whenever the mood strikes.

Inside, we’ve got a surprisingly comfort-focused interior with a number of choice M Performance parts such as bespoke driving mode buttons on the wheel and a smattering of badges for good measure.

What’s under the bonnet?

BMW M8 Competition
The M8 is also available as a five-door saloon

The 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine under the bonnet of the M8 Competition has seen a number of uses across BMW’s range, but that doesn’t stop it from being anything less than a sledgehammer of a powertrain. Zero to 60mph comes in just three seconds and it’ll allow the M8 Competition to race to a top speed of 155mph, or 188mph with the optional Driver’s Pack.

You also get a full M Sport exhaust system to give the M8 a little extra rumble under hard acceleration. It’ll probably come as little surprise that this isn’t the most efficient of cars, mind you, with BMW claiming up to 24.8mpg – though expect this to tumble during more spirited driving. Emissions are also relatively high at 259g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

BMW M8 Competition
The M8 cruises along nicely

The M8 Competition might look like a pretty big car from the outside, but it manages to shrink a fair bit once you’re behind the wheel. Sure, you’ve got that large bonnet to look over, but this is a car which feels a fair bit more dynamic than you might expect. The engine, of course, is the party piece and translates to a huge amount of ‘go’ whenever you want it. Likewise, the four-wheel-drive system does enough to keep things sensible without ever encroaching on the overall driving experience.

For longer journeys, this will prove to be one capable option, too. The low-speed ride can lean towards the firm side of things, but once you’re up to speed the M8 cruises along beautifully. We’d like a little more sensation from the steering, but it’s composed and confidence-inspiring despite feeling a touch lifeless.

How does it look?

BMW M8 Competition
The M8 uses a similar setup to the M5

The 8 Series – and therefore this M8 Competition – feels like one of the last bastions of ‘old-school’ BMW styling. While we’ve seen the design rule book comprehensively torn up by the Munich firm in cars like the head-turning iX and even the smaller 2 Series Active Tourer, things are far more traditional with the M8.

That’s quite a pleasant thing, in truth, with the whole car looking very nicely tied together from the widened kidney grilles at the front to the relatively slim lights at the back. The M8 badging for the exterior is pretty subtle, too, with only small features applied in the front grille and on the boot lid.

What’s it like inside?

BMW M8 Competition
The M8 uses BMW’s older in-car system

As we’ve touched upon, this is the kind of car designed to do big miles whenever you need it to. The front seats, as a result, are really comfortable and provide ample amount of both support and cushioning. There are decent levels of headroom in the front, too, though those sitting in the back – the M8 is a dedicated four-seater – might not be able to get quite as comfy due to the concave design of the seats. If you’d like a bit of extra space, then there is a four-door Gran Coupe version of the M8 available instead.

The only aspect of the M8’s interior which doesn’t feel quite right is its closeness to that of the regular 8 Series. It’d be nice to see a little extra sparkle here, particularly in a car which costs over £130,000 brand new. That said, you can’t fault the general fit and finish while the overall material quality is great too.

What’s the spec like?

BMW M8 Competition
The sport seats are comfortable and supportive

The M8’s starting price, as mentioned, is pretty high. In fact, our test car with a number of choice options including the £20,000 ‘Ultimate Pack’ – which includes features such as a carbon fibre engine cover and carbon ceramic brakes with gold calipers – dialled things up to £152,840. So it’s fair to say that a budget option the M8 Competition is not.

But it does feel wonderful finished inside. However, the M8’s on-board tech is now starting to feel a little outdated, particularly considering you get BMW’s latest Curved Display and OS 8 system on cars like the 3 Series and electric i4. It’s not that the system is bad to use – you still get the very intuitive rotary controller – it’s just that it doesn’t feel quite as tech-forward as other models in the range.

Verdict

The M8 Competition definitely fulfils its brief as a car that’ll do big miles at great speeds in superb comfort. The overall experience is a very polished one, bringing the kind of performance that you’d expect from a true ‘M’ car but bundled with some very good on-road manners for when you just want to saunter along at a more sedate pace.

We’d like to see the M8 given BMW’s latest infotainment setup, but it’s likely that this will be introduced in a later version. As it stands, the M8 Competition feels like a very accomplished old-school grand tourer and there’s a lot to like about that.

  • Model: BMW M8 Competition
  • Price from: £132,485
  • Model as tested: M8 Competition
  • Price as tested: £152,840
  • Powertrain: 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8
  • Power: 616bhp
  • Torque: 750Nm
  • Max speed: 188mph
  • 0-60mph: 3.0 seconds
  • Economy: 24.8mpg
  • CO2 emissions: 259g/km

