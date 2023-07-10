The new cars to look out for at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is now one of the UK’s most popular motoring events, and this year celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Attracting more than 200,000 people to the Goodwood Estate, based near Chichester in West Sussex, it might be known for its motorsport, but it attracts lots of manufacturers that use it to show off their latest and best cars.

This year’s event will be no different, with a number of high-profile reveals and UK debuts taking place at the Festival of Speed, which on between July 13 and 16.

Let’s take a look at the star cars to look out for.

BMW 5 Series

The new 5 Series will have its public debut later this week. (BMW)

BMW used last year’s Festival of Speed to mark 50 years of its M division and unveiled its first M3 Touring to much acclaim. This year it will be slightly more subdued, but will importantly show its new 5 Series in the UK for the first time.

This latest generation of BMW’s executive car brings a smarter design and an impressive array of technology. The firm will also show off its new electric i5 saloon at the Festival of Speed.

Caterham Project V

Caterham will showcase a concept of a new electric sports car. (Caterham)

Caterham is best known for its lightweight sports cars, and it’s now looking to carry that through to the era of electric cars. It’s already shown a vision for an electric version of its iconic Seven, but the star at the Festival of Speed will be the ‘Project V’.

Only teased so far, it shows a vision for an electric sports car, but a very different model to anything we’ve seen from this British firm before. It’s one of the highlights of this year’s event.

Genesis G90

The Genesis G90 is the firm’s flagship model. (Genesis)

South Korean premium car firm Genesis has built up a successful portfolio of models in only a short timeframe, including saloons, estate cars and SUVs. There are three EVs too. One thing it’s lacked in Europe so far, however, is a true flagship model.

But at the Festival of Speed, Genesis will show off its G90 luxury car in Europe for the first time. It rivals the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes S-Class, though the firm is yet to confirm whether it will be introduced here.

HiPhi Z and Y

Chinese brand HiPhi is setting its slights on the UK. (HiPhi)

In recent years there’s been a growing number of Chinese car firms being introduced to Europe, and one of the latest looking to expand its footprint is a brand called HiPhi. It creates bold, futuristic electric models that look like nothing else on the road.

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, HiPhi will show two of its models – the ‘X’ and the ‘Y’, with the latter being the first time it’s been seen outside of China. There’s no word yet on when the firm will start selling cars here, but given its presence at the Festival of Speed, we can expect it imminently.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

The Ioniq 5 N will be revealed for the first time at Goodwood. (Hyundai)

Another important global reveal at this year’s Festival of Speed comes from Hyundai, which will be revealing the Ioniq 5 N. It’s the first time the firm has made a sporty electric model, and given how superb Hyundai’s i20 N and i30 N models have been, we’ve got high hopes.

While many performance details are still under wraps, Hyundai has been extensively testing the 5 N at the famous Nurburgring race circuit in Germany.

Ineos Grendadier Quartermaster

A pick-up based on the Grenadier will soon be revealed. (Ineos)

Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos recently started producing its first models, known as the Grenadier. It’s a rugged 4×4 that aims to appeal to buyers of the old Land Rover Defender and is a utilitarian off-roader that comes with BMW engines under the bonnet.

At the Festival of Speed, Ineos will be showing off a new derivative of the Grenadier – a pick-up called the Quartermaster, which should expand the brand’s appeal further.

Kia EV9

The EV9 is Kia’s most expensive car to date. (Kia)

Kia has become a force to be reckoned with in the electric car segment, especially with cars like the Niro EV and EV6. It will soon be expanding its range with a new flagship model called the EV9.

It’s a large, seven-seat SUV that boasts a huge 100kWh battery, allowing for a range of more than 300 miles. It will also have its UK public debut at the Festival of Speed, and will be on static display and going up the hillclimb.

MG Cyberster

The Cyberster shows a bold new direction for MG.

MG is going big at Goodwood this year, and will also show off its new Cyberster in the UK for the first time. This is an all-electric two-seat roadster that harks back to classic MG sports cars.

It will be taking to the iconic hillclimb as well, as well as being on MG’s main stand for punters to get up and close with this striking new EV. A further concept called the EX4, which harks back to the legendary Metro 6R4 will also be on show. This is based on the MG4 XPower hot hatch, which is also making its debut at Goodwood.

NIO ET5

NIO is planning to launch in the UK shortly. (NIO)

Chinese electric car firm NIO has already made quite an impression in its home market, and is already selling its cars in other European countries. It has its target set on the UK next, though, and will use the Festival of Speed to host the UK debut for the ET5.

This is an advanced electric saloon car that rivals the popular Tesla Model 3, and would likely be a popular model when NIO decides to launch here.

Porsche Mission X

Porsche is celebrating 75 years at this year’s Festival of Speed. (Porsche)

Every year the Festival of Speed celebrates a big anniversary, and this year it is Porsche that is taking centre stage as it marks 75 years. While the firm isn’t expected to have any major global reveals, it will be the first chance to see various new Porsches, including the 718 Spyder GT4 RS and the latest Cayenne.

But the highlight will be the Mission X concept, unveiled earlier in the year specifically to mark the anniversary and previews an all-electric hypercar that would succeed the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder.