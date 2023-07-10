First Ride: The Suzuki SV650 is a motorcycle that gets the job done

What is it?

Subtle badging is at the rear

Though you often think of motorcycles as a ‘purer’ way of getting from A to B, modern two-wheelers have become weighed down with more technology than ever. Bigger screens, more complex features and heavier engines are all common features on the latest bikes and this can sometimes detract from the overall experience.

But what if you want a back-to-basics motorcycle that simply gets the job done? The Suzuki SV650 could be a prime candidate. It’s a bike with zero frills, but has all the bits you need. We’ve been testing it out to see whether it’s worth considering.

What’s new?

The SV650 feels light and nimble

The SV650 lands in the middleweight naked segment, which is quite a congested one at present. You’ve got models like the Honda Hornet and even Suzuki’s new GSX-8S, so the SV650 really needs to do something special to stand out. Core to that happening is this general ease-of-use that’ll allow it to appeal to all types of riders.

It was also updated in 2021 with some colour options, helping to throw in some much-needed character into the SV650’s rather classic looks.

What’s it powered by?

The frame can be finished in a variety of colours

There’s a 645cc liquid-cooled engine beating away underneath the SV650, developing 75bhp and 64Nm of torque. It’s good for a top speed of 130mph, too, yet its 74mpg claimed consumption figure means that it’s a great option for riders looking to save on fuel. This V-twin also gives you plenty of engine braking, which is reassuring when you need to decelerate smoothly and cleanly.

There’s a six-speed gearbox, too, but the thing that shines through here is this engine’s reliability. It’s been tried and tested over the years and continues to have a reputation for being pretty much bulletproof.

What’s it like to ride?

The engine provides more than enough power

The Suzuki SV650 is as easy as pie to ride, with clear, uncluttered controls and a very natural feeling throughout. The engine has a good well of performance to tap into, while the six-speed gearbox has a reassuringly direct nature to it. For first-time riders it’ll prove immensely confidence-inspiring, that’s for sure.

The ride is pretty good, too, and we did some lengthy stints on the SV650 with little aches and pains. Of course, with no wind protection, it’s a little wearing on the motorway, but the lack of vibration helps to make these longer journeys less tiresome than you might initially expect.

How does it look?

There’s quite a traditional feel to the SV650’s styling

The SV650 is just what you’d expect a proper motorcycle to look like. There’s a big, round headlamp up front, a tank in the middle and a pretty standard frame supporting it all. As we’ve mentioned, there are some new colour choices which help to jazz up this Suzuki’s design, but it’s still all quite understated in general.

But sometimes, that’s not a bad thing. If you want a motorcycle that isn’t going to attract too much attention, then the SV650 could be the one for you. We’d just argue that the chrome exhaust silencer looks a little bulky against the otherwise lightweight design of the bike, so we’d more than likely swap this out for a slimmer aftermarket version.

What’s the spec like?

The large silencer is a little bit dumpy T

It’s a motorcycle without a whole lot else. As we’ve already mentioned, it’s not a model that is littered with technology and crazy features. There’s a small screen which gives the rider all key information, and this is very clear and easy to read. The lights either side of it – which highlight aspects such as when neutral is selected – are a touch old-school but, again, they do the job perfectly well.

It’d be nice if there were a standard-fit USB charging port, though this wouldn’t be hard to fit afterwards. At £6,999, however, the SV650’s price has crept up and is now within £1,000 of the brand-new GSX-8S which offers a more modern screen and design, too.

Verdict

If you’re after your first ‘big’ bike, then you could do much worse than the SV650. It’s a very user-friendly option, with clear controls and a lightweight handling style that’ll make it ideal for people who are new to life on two wheels.

But the SV650’s price does put it perilously close to other rivals – including the accomplished Honda Hornet – which dents this Suzuki’s otherwise commendable attributes.