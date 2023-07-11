Porsche integrates vehicle function controls into Apple CarPlay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Porsche integrates vehicle function controls into Apple CarPlay

By Press Association
Car functions can now be controlled through CarPlay
Car functions can now be controlled through CarPlay

Porsche has become one of the first manufacturers to allow owners to control vehicle functions via Apple CarPlay.

Usually, people using CarPlay need to exit it in order to change aspects of the car’s features – like the native navigation or heating and ventilation controls – but Porsche’s system allows you to change these from within the CarPlay app.

Porsche CarPlay
The new Cayenne will be the first to get the new CarPlay functions

It comes through ‘expanded functionality’ of the My Porsche App. The smartphone application is a central point for owners to manage and control aspects of their vehicle, including checking the charge of the battery in electric models, adjusting the air conditioning or pre-sending navigation destinations ahead of a trip.

Mattias Ulbrich, CEO of Porsche Digital and CIO Porsche AG, said: “We are excited to further improve the My Porsche App and using the capabilities of Apple CarPlay to deliver a truly enhanced customer experience.

“Technology and digitization are crucial factors for the enduring fascination of our brand – now and in the next 75 years.”

The updated Porsche App now allows drivers to cycle through new ‘wellness modes’, too, such as ‘relax’, ‘warm up’ and ‘refresh’ which change some of the car’s settings depending on those pre-set areas. Plus, Porsche owners can also access many of the car’s functions via Apple’s Siri voice recognition service.

Owners are able to activate this new service by scanning a QR code displayed in the car’s on-board infotainment screen. It’s set to make its debut in the new Cayenne, though Porsche says that it will then be rolled out to other model lines.