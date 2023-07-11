Porsche integrates vehicle function controls into Apple CarPlay

Porsche has become one of the first manufacturers to allow owners to control vehicle functions via Apple CarPlay.

Usually, people using CarPlay need to exit it in order to change aspects of the car’s features – like the native navigation or heating and ventilation controls – but Porsche’s system allows you to change these from within the CarPlay app.

The new Cayenne will be the first to get the new CarPlay functions

It comes through ‘expanded functionality’ of the My Porsche App. The smartphone application is a central point for owners to manage and control aspects of their vehicle, including checking the charge of the battery in electric models, adjusting the air conditioning or pre-sending navigation destinations ahead of a trip.

Mattias Ulbrich, CEO of Porsche Digital and CIO Porsche AG, said: “We are excited to further improve the My Porsche App and using the capabilities of Apple CarPlay to deliver a truly enhanced customer experience.

“Technology and digitization are crucial factors for the enduring fascination of our brand – now and in the next 75 years.”

The updated Porsche App now allows drivers to cycle through new ‘wellness modes’, too, such as ‘relax’, ‘warm up’ and ‘refresh’ which change some of the car’s settings depending on those pre-set areas. Plus, Porsche owners can also access many of the car’s functions via Apple’s Siri voice recognition service.

Owners are able to activate this new service by scanning a QR code displayed in the car’s on-board infotainment screen. It’s set to make its debut in the new Cayenne, though Porsche says that it will then be rolled out to other model lines.