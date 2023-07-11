BMW’s custom R18 celebrates 100 years of Motorrad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

BMW’s custom R18 celebrates 100 years of Motorrad

By Press Association
The body is made entirely from ultra-thin aluminium
BMW has created a special version of its R18 motorcycle that commemorates 100 years of its Motorrad arm.

The R18 ‘The Crown’ has been built by acclaimed customiser Dirk Oehlerking and features a completely new body made from aluminium sheet metal for an old-school feel. It’s also got an entirely new front wheel suspension system so that this striking design could be incorporated, made from a double-sided swinging arm with a central suspension strut.

The headlight comes from the standard R18

Both the main body parts and the eight-litre fuel tank were crafted from aluminium sheet metal that is just 2mm thick. It was also cut, bent and driven into place entirely by hand.

Oehlerking said: “I started with a new BMW R18 which I then stripped down. As always, I worked with hard foam and cardboard to create the shape, the lines and the design. The aim was for it to look powerful, elegant and fast combined with an innovative look.”

King emblems are found across the bike

The engine and rear suspension are the same as you’ll find on the standard R18, too, but the two stainless steel exhaust manifolds have been completely hand-built. Components such as the headlight, main instruments and footrest have been lifted from the standard motorcycle, too, but integrated as part of the completely different design. The saddle is also made from a 2mm aluminium sheet, but covered in real leather.

There’s even a full ‘Champagne Platinum’ paint finish to complete the look of the motorcycle, while the BMW emblem has a small crown integrated into it to celebrate the bike’s name.