BMW’s custom R18 celebrates 100 years of Motorrad

BMW has created a special version of its R18 motorcycle that commemorates 100 years of its Motorrad arm.

The R18 ‘The Crown’ has been built by acclaimed customiser Dirk Oehlerking and features a completely new body made from aluminium sheet metal for an old-school feel. It’s also got an entirely new front wheel suspension system so that this striking design could be incorporated, made from a double-sided swinging arm with a central suspension strut.

The headlight comes from the standard R18

Both the main body parts and the eight-litre fuel tank were crafted from aluminium sheet metal that is just 2mm thick. It was also cut, bent and driven into place entirely by hand.

Oehlerking said: “I started with a new BMW R18 which I then stripped down. As always, I worked with hard foam and cardboard to create the shape, the lines and the design. The aim was for it to look powerful, elegant and fast combined with an innovative look.”

King emblems are found across the bike

The engine and rear suspension are the same as you’ll find on the standard R18, too, but the two stainless steel exhaust manifolds have been completely hand-built. Components such as the headlight, main instruments and footrest have been lifted from the standard motorcycle, too, but integrated as part of the completely different design. The saddle is also made from a 2mm aluminium sheet, but covered in real leather.

There’s even a full ‘Champagne Platinum’ paint finish to complete the look of the motorcycle, while the BMW emblem has a small crown integrated into it to celebrate the bike’s name.