Koenigsegg unveils customer-ready Gemera with 2,268bhp

Koenigsegg’s new four-seater Gemera has hit the road in custom-ready specification.

Referred to by the Swedish manufacturer as a ‘megacar’ – because it produces over one megawatt of power – the Gemera uses a hybrid powertrain with an electric motor that, even by itself, produces 789bhp. This motor has also been called ‘Dark Matter’ by Koenigsegg because of its high power density.

This is then combined with a 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which previously saw use in the Jesko supercar. Blended together, the electric and petrol motors develop an enormous 2,268bhp which is sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed gearbox.

The Gemera has seating for four inside

Christian von Koenigsegg, founder and CEO of Koenigsegg, said: “The Gemera HV8 is not only the most powerful and extreme production car on the planet Earth, with an astonishing 1,11 hp per kg, but it is also the most practical and user-friendly sports car ever created.

“Its incredible response, handling, engine sound, crisp transmission, spacious interior, and four-wheel-drive systems combine to create an unprecedented and unparalleled driving experience, ready to set numerous records of performance around tracks and in straight lines

The Gemera is also available with a second hybrid powertrain which uses a twin-turbocharged 2.0-litre engine, which still produces 1,381bhp when combined with the electric motor. All versions get seating for four people, which is a departure from Koenigsegg’s usual two-seater layout in its cars.

Koenigsegg has stated that production of the Gemera will commence at the end of 2024, with first deliveries due to arrive during the ‘first part’ of 2025.