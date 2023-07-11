Koenigsegg unveils customer-ready Gemera with 2,268bhp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Koenigsegg unveils customer-ready Gemera with 2,268bhp

By Press Association
The Gemera combines petrol and electric power
The Gemera combines petrol and electric power

Koenigsegg’s new four-seater Gemera has hit the road in custom-ready specification.

Referred to by the Swedish manufacturer as a ‘megacar’ – because it produces over one megawatt of power – the Gemera uses a hybrid powertrain with an electric motor that, even by itself, produces 789bhp. This motor has also been called ‘Dark Matter’ by Koenigsegg because of its high power density.

This is then combined with a 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which previously saw use in the Jesko supercar. Blended together, the electric and petrol motors develop an enormous 2,268bhp which is sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed gearbox.

Koenigsegg Gemera
The Gemera has seating for four inside

Christian von Koenigsegg, founder and CEO of Koenigsegg, said: “The Gemera HV8 is not only the most powerful and extreme production car on the planet Earth, with an astonishing 1,11 hp per kg, but it is also the most practical and user-friendly sports car ever created.

“Its incredible response, handling, engine sound, crisp transmission, spacious interior, and four-wheel-drive systems combine to create an unprecedented and unparalleled driving experience, ready to set numerous records of performance around tracks and in straight lines

The Gemera is also available with a second hybrid powertrain which uses a twin-turbocharged 2.0-litre engine, which still produces 1,381bhp when combined with the electric motor. All versions get seating for four people, which is a departure from Koenigsegg’s usual two-seater layout in its cars.

Koenigsegg has stated that production of the Gemera will commence at the end of 2024, with first deliveries due to arrive during the ‘first part’ of 2025.