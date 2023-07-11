Aston Martin celebrates 110-year anniversary with striking Valour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aston Martin celebrates 110-year anniversary with striking Valour

By Press Association
The Valour is limited to just 110 units
Aston Martin has developed a head-turning new model to commemorate its 110-year anniversary.

Called ‘Valour’, it’s a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12-powered sports car limited to just 110 units worldwide. Shunning modern automatic gearboxes, it’s also the only front-engined V12 model available with a manual gearbox.

Influenced by the styling of the 1970s and 80s V8 Vantage, the Valour produces 705bhp and sends it to the rear wheels alone. Plus, bespoke driving modes – Sport, Sport+ AND Track – have been specifically tuned for the Valour to change throttle, torque management and sound when required.

Aston Martin Valour
There’s a six-speed manual gearbox inside

It has also received its own bespoke suspension setup with adaptive dampers, springs and roll bars all tuned specifically for the model. There’s also bracing on the rear suspension tower strut and fuel tank to help keep it as stiff as possible, too.

All versions come on carbon ceramic brakes as standard, which sit behind 21-inch forged alloy wheels. They’re shod in Michelin’s new Pilot Sport S 5 tyres, too.

The exterior features a large clamshell bonnet with a ‘horseshoe’ vent and special air ducts that help channel more air to the V12 engine underneath. The round LED headlights are also unique to the Valour. Around the back, there are clusters of LED light ‘blades’ which mimic those used on the Valkyrie hypercar.

A triple tailpipe exhaust system is a noticeable feature here, too, and it’s made from special tubing which helps reduce weight by 7kg over a traditional exhaust.

Inside, the two-seater is focused around that manual transmission, with machined aluminium, titanium, carbon fibre or walnut all available for the gearknob. The shift mechanism itself has been left exposed, too, so that occupants can see its inner workings.

As with other Aston Martin models, the Valour can be fully customised via the firm’s Q by Aston Martin bespoke service. Here, owners can change all kinds of features about their car including adding exposed carbon fibre bodywork or adding tweed trim for the interior.