Renault’s Arkana gets updated with new trims and push upmarket

Renault is introducing an updated version of its Arkana SUV, which sees the addition of a new Esprit Alpine trim level and further upgrades that aim to bring this model more upmarket.

The Arkana was introduced in 2021 as a new addition to Renault’s SUV line-up. Launching as its first coupe-styled model of this type, 163,000 have been sold since. Despite only being on sale for a short period, Renault is already introducing various updates.

These include Renault’s new logo, which is integrated into the grille. The latter also gets a new 3D pattern, while there are further gloss black sections to give the Arkana a stealthier finish. Depending on the trim, the colour of the grille is either black, satin chrome or dark chrome.

The Arkana gains a new ‘Esprit Alpine’ trim level.

There’s a new ‘aerodynamic blade’ at the front to give the Arkana a sportier look, while the LED headlights have a smoked finish as well.

One of the main changes is that the previous R.S. Line trim level has been replaced with an Esprit Alpine grade, which is something that’s already been seen on the Austral SUV, as well as the latest Clio.

This model gets new 19-inch black alloy wheels as standard, along with suede sports seats to give it a sportier feel.

Plenty of equipment is included as standard. (Renault)

The Arkana comes as standard in the UK with a full-hybrid powertrain, which uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired to two electric motors and a small battery. Renault says it can run for 80 per cent of the time on electricity in urban environments, and can return CO2 emissions as low as 105g/km.

Orders for the updated Renault Arkana are set to open later this summer, with prices likely to start from around £29,000.