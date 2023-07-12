Renault’s Arkana gets updated with new trims and push upmarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renault’s Arkana gets updated with new trims and push upmarket

By Press Association
The Arkana gets a series of changes for 2023. (Renault)
Renault is introducing an updated version of its Arkana SUV, which sees the addition of a new Esprit Alpine trim level and further upgrades that aim to bring this model more upmarket.

The Arkana was introduced in 2021 as a new addition to Renault’s SUV line-up. Launching as its first coupe-styled model of this type, 163,000 have been sold since. Despite only being on sale for a short period, Renault is already introducing various updates.

These include Renault’s new logo, which is integrated into the grille. The latter also gets a new 3D pattern, while there are further gloss black sections to give the Arkana a stealthier finish. Depending on the trim, the colour of the grille is either black, satin chrome or dark chrome.

The Arkana gains a new ‘Esprit Alpine’ trim level.

There’s a new ‘aerodynamic blade’ at the front to give the Arkana a sportier look, while the LED headlights have a smoked finish as well.

One of the main changes is that the previous R.S. Line trim level has been replaced with an Esprit Alpine grade, which is something that’s already been seen on the Austral SUV, as well as the latest Clio.

This model gets new 19-inch black alloy wheels as standard, along with suede sports seats to give it a sportier feel.

Plenty of equipment is included as standard. (Renault)

The Arkana comes as standard in the UK with a full-hybrid powertrain, which uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired to two electric motors and a small battery. Renault says it can run for 80 per cent of the time on electricity in urban environments, and can return CO2 emissions as low as 105g/km.

Orders for the updated Renault Arkana are set to open later this summer, with prices likely to start from around £29,000.