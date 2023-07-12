Electric NIO cars score top marks in updated Euro NCAP safety tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Electric NIO cars score top marks in updated Euro NCAP safety tests

By Press Association
The NIO ET5 was one of the first cars to face the tougher safety tests. (Euro NCAP)
Two of Chinese EV firm NIO’s new electric cars have scored the top five-star rating in new and updated Euro NCAP safety tests.

The organisation continues to evolve its testing methods to ensure the best safety in cars is being assessed, with two of NIO’s models being the first to face these new, more thorough tests.

NIO is a Chinese electric car firm that has Tesla in its sights. While launching first in its home market, the firm has already expanded into select European countries, including Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands. While it is yet to confirm an official date for a UK launch, it’s expected to introduce its first models here in the coming year.

NIO’s EL7 also performed well in the tests. (Euro NCAP)

The two NIO’s facing Euro NCAP tests were the firm’s ET5 mid-size saloon and the large EL7 SUV, with both cars scoring high marks across the board, and receiving the top five-star safety rating as a result.

New testing procedures for 2022 included a range of tests to assess a vehicle’s ‘Active Safety’. This includes car-to-motorcycle crashes as well as ‘dooring’ (where a car door is opened into another vehicle or cyclist) and driver condition monitoring systems.

While Euro NCAP said the two NIOs ‘delivered exceptional performance in most of the tests’, it added that there was ‘still room for improvement’ when it came to the more challenging scenarios.

The NIO ET5 is having its UK debut at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. (NIO)

Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP secretary general, said: “As the new rating gets tougher, to be among the first cars tested might be slightly daunting. However, NIO has stepped up to the challenge and achieved two five-star results, underlining their big ambitions for the brand.

“Safety technologies are becoming complex, yet I want to reassure consumers that Euro NCAP will continue to anticipate and adapt to changes in our rating scheme, challenging vehicle manufacturers to ensure drivers – and the road users they interact with – are offered the safest possible vehicles.”

The Tesla Model 3-rivalling NIO ET5 will be making its UK debut at this week’s Goodwood of Festival of Speed, starting tomorrow. (July 13).