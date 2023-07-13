Genesis’ flagship G90 makes European debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Genesis’ flagship G90 makes European debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

By Press Association
The G90 is Genesis’ flagship car. (Genesis)
The G90 is Genesis’ flagship car. (Genesis)

Genesis has shown off its range-topping G90 in Europe for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Though Hyundai-owned Genesis only launched in Europe in 2021, it already has eight different models on offer, including SUVs, estate cars and saloons.

The only model yet to come to Europe is the firm’s flagship G90, which rivals the likes of the Audi A8 and Mercedes S-Class rival, despite it already being on sale in markets such as South Korea and the USA.

The G90 has been confirmed for Germany and Switzerland, but not the UK yet. (Genesis)

Revealed at the Festival of Speed, Genesis has also announced that it will be sold ‘on request’ in Germany and Switzerland, though the firm hasn’t yet said if it will come to the UK.

Available in short and long wheelbases, the latter comes as standard in a four-seat mode, featuring heated, ventilated and massaging rear seats, as well as leg and footrests. There’s also an additional 190mm of rear legroom.

Lawrence Hamilton, managing director at Genesis Motor Europe, said: “Well-informed people who know Genesis know G90 and they have been asking us when it will come to Europe. The car has been hugely successful in Korea, the US, Canada and Middle East and now we can confirm it has arrived in Europe.

Long-wheelbase G90s come with massaging, heated and ventilated rear seats. (Genesis)

“As you would expect from a Genesis flagship sedan, the G90 is something very special and we have built on that with this European edition. We have made a significant investment developing and fine-tuning the ride, dynamics and feel of the G90 to ensure it meets European tastes.”

Genesis is yet to announce any European pricing, but it’s likely to start from around £80,000 when it reaches Germany and Switzerland.