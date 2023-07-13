Hyundai Ioniq N revealed as firm’s first sporty electric car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hyundai Ioniq N revealed as firm’s first sporty electric car

By Press Association
The Ioniq 5 N is Hyundai’s first performance ‘N’ model. (Hyundai)
Hyundai is looking to inject some fun into the electric car segment by revealing the Ioniq 5 N.

Unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed by Hyundai’s global boss Jaehoon Chang, the Ioniq 5 N arrives as the latest model in the firm’s ‘N’ division, following highly-acclaimed performance cars like the i20 N and i30 N.

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 reached showrooms in 2021 and was the first model to be based around the firm’s EV-only ‘e-GMP’ platform, which has gone on to be used in the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. This production ‘N’ model, which has been heavily teased in recent months, builds on the firm’s electrified concept cars.

Hyundai has engineered in the sound of an engine noise. (Hyundai)

Using a dual motor powertrain, the 5 N is all-wheel-drive and boasts a huge 641bhp, which allows for a 0-60mph time of just 3.2 seconds in ‘Boost’ mode and a top speed of 162mph. It also packs a new 84kWh battery (up from 77kWh in the standard Ioniq 5). Though no range figure has been given, Hyundai claims it can rapid charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

But Hyundai says there’s a lot more to the 5 N than just its statistics, with a whole host of changes being made to maximise driving pleasure. Boasting a stiffer chassis, the steering column has also been strengthened and there’s also a new regenerative braking function that aims to bolster this Hyundai’s track capability and stopping performance.

A specific sound has also been developed, which Hyundai says is ‘designed for drivers to have better control of the power’. The most notable is an ‘Ignition’ sound, which aims to replicate the feel of a turbocharged petrol engine, with ‘gearshifts’ even engineered in. There’s also a ‘Supersonic’ sound that offers a similar sound to a fighter jet.

In terms of design, the ‘N’ gets noticeably more aggressive styling than the standard Ioniq 5. It’s lower, wider and longer, while at the front it gets a new two-tone look and additional cooling. There are 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero performance tyres too, while the rear gets a noticeable spoiler along with various orange-coloured accents.

Moving inside, while the N retains the standard car’s tech-heavy cabin, it boasts new sports seats with reinforced bolsters to keep passengers held in place during hard cornering. A sports steering wheel also aims to allow the driver to control everything with their hands on the wheel while driving.

Till Wartenberg, vice president of the N brand and Hyundai’s motorsport, said: “The new Ioniq 5 N elevates the brand to a new playing field. It will be a game-changer.

Bucket seats help to give the 5 N a sportier feel. (Hyundai)

“The future of car culture is brighter than ever. The issue was never the demise of petrol, just our courage and imagination.”

There’s no word on when the Ioniq 5 will arrive in the UK, but it’s likely to priced from around £65,000 when it goes on sale.