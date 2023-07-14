First Drive: The BMW iX1 arrives to make an impact on the EV segment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Drive: The BMW iX1 arrives to make an impact on the EV segment

By Press Association
What is it?

BMW has definitely got a bit of a wriggle on when it comes to electric cars. A few years ago it seemed somewhat behind the curve – despite initial advances with cars like the i3 – but recently it has ramped up its battery-powered offerings and now has a substantial fleet of EVs.

The new iX1 is a recent addition to this expanding family of electric vehicles. We’ve already been taken by the regular X1 thanks to its grown-up driving style and great in-car tech, but what can this electric version add? We’ve been behind the wheel to find out.

What’s new?

The new X1 was always designed to be offered with an electric version – and we actually drove initial prototype versions ahead of time – so its arrival is no great surprise. Importantly, much of the fundamentals of the regular car have been retained for this battery-powered version, while the fitment of the electric powertrain hasn’t dented practicality too much.

It’s worth mentioning that boot space has taken a hit compared with the petrol version, dropping to 490 litres from the 540 litres that you’d usually get. Still, it’s a nice square shape so it’s easy to access.

What’s under the bonnet?

At present, you can only get the iX1 in one flavour. Badged xDrive30, it combines a pair of motors – one on each axle – to deliver four-wheel-drive, which means a punchy output of 308bhp and a zero to 60mph time of just 5.4 seconds. A few years ago, these figures were well inside hot-hatch territory.

With a 64.7kWh (useable) battery, the iX1 is accompanied by a claimed range of up to 267 miles, putting it on the money in terms of rivals. It can charge at speeds of up to 130kW which, while not the quickest, still means a 10 to 80 per cent charge could be completed in 29 minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

We already quite liked the way the standard X1 handled itself on the road and these traits have been nicely carried over to the electric version. Of course, it’s fast in a straight line, but it’s the quiet, refined character of the iX1 which shines through. It feels like a quality product, with well-weighted steering and a decent lack of wind noise at speed.

We’d just argue that the ride quality on our M Sport-specification car felt a little overly firm, particularly at slower speeds. Larger wheels come as part of this trim level and these will no doubt affect the ride, so we’d be tempted to opt for the standard xLine specification in order to get the best possible comfort levels.

How does it look?

There’s not an awful lot to differentiate the regular X1 from this electric version and we don’t think that’s such a bad thing in this instance. The large kidney grilles are present and correct, but we’ve got some nice blue accents which do highlight the car’s battery-powered nature.

Our test car came in a ‘frozen’ grey paint – which gives it a matte finish – and this did help to give the iX1 a rather stealthy, undercover appearance. The iX1’s square, relatively blocky proportions also give it quite a lot of presence on the road, despite being one of BMW’s more compact SUV models.

What’s it like inside?

BMW hasn’t scrimped on the iX1’s interior, with good materials used across the board. There’s also a really good sense of build quality and there are no squeaks and rattles which would definitely come to the fore in a quiet electric vehicle. The seating position is good, too, and you can get it much lower than you might think.

As we’ve mentioned, the boot is smaller than the one in the standard iX, but it’s still a very usable size. There’s space enough to store the charging cables underneath, too, which is a handy way of keeping them safely stowed away.

What’s the spec like?

The X1 was one of the first cars to get BMW’s latest infotainment system and, as a result, the iX1 gets it too. Centred around a huge curved display it’s a great setup with intuitive controls and quick responses. The dials ahead of the driver are clear and easy to read, too.

But this is a premium car, after all, and it does come accompanied by quite a premium price tag. Prices start at £53,295, which is around the same as the Mercedes EQB which offers a similar level of technology but, most importantly, an extra row of seats. Still, you do get plenty of standard equipment but as with any BMW, you need to go easy with the optional extras or the price can quickly ramp up. Our test car, for example, in M Sport specification and with a few additions, came in at a hefty £61,254.

Verdict

The iX1 feels like a great new addition to BMW’s line-up of electric vehicles. It’s well made, has plenty of clever technology and feels large enough for the segment. It’d be nice to see a slightly more comfort-focused suspension setup adopted, but a smaller wheel size could probably help dial out the slightly firm ride.

It definitely commands a premium, but if you’re after an electric car that feels more ‘normal’ than a typical EV, then the iX1 is certainly worth checking out.

  • Model: BMW iX1
  • Base price: £53,295
  • Model as tested: iX1 xDrive30 M Sport
  • Price: £61,254
  • Engine: Electric motor
  • Power: 308bhp
  • Torque: 494Nm
  • Max speed: 112mph
  • 0-60mph: 5.4 seconds
  • MPG: NA
  • Emissions: 0g/km
  • Range (if applicable): 267 miles