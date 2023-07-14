Spectators escape with minor injuries after wheel flies into crowd at Goodwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spectators escape with minor injuries after wheel flies into crowd at Goodwood

By Press Association
The tyre came off the Jaguar and bounced into the crowd. (Goodwood livestream)
Two members of the public escaped without serious injuries after a wheel flew off a classic Jaguar and collided with the crowd during a high-speed run at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The MK1 Jaguar was attempting a run up the famous hillclimb during Thursday’s (July 13) event when the rear left wheel became detached from the vehicle and quickly rolled towards the crowd at the side of the track.

After several bounces, the wheel flew over the straw bale barriers and collided with two members of the public. The track was quickly closed with emergency services in attendance within minutes.

Fortunately, Goodwood has now confirmed that the spectators escaped without serious injury. In a statement, the festival’s organisers said: “Following the incident on the hillclimb we’re pleased to confirm that there were no serious injuries and those involved were able to go back to enjoying the event.”

It came amid a day of high drama at the Festival of Speed, during which a Hyundai electric race car carried straight on at a bend near the start of the hillclimb and flew head-long into the barriers. The event – which runs from July 13 to July 16 – how enters its second day, with wet weather hampering proceedings and forcing the famous Red Arrows to cancel their planned display.