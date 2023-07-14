Spectators escape with minor injuries after wheel flies into crowd at Goodwood

Two members of the public escaped without serious injuries after a wheel flew off a classic Jaguar and collided with the crowd during a high-speed run at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The MK1 Jaguar was attempting a run up the famous hillclimb during Thursday’s (July 13) event when the rear left wheel became detached from the vehicle and quickly rolled towards the crowd at the side of the track.

After several bounces, the wheel flew over the straw bale barriers and collided with two members of the public. The track was quickly closed with emergency services in attendance within minutes.

Fortunately, Goodwood has now confirmed that the spectators escaped without serious injury. In a statement, the festival’s organisers said: “Following the incident on the hillclimb we’re pleased to confirm that there were no serious injuries and those involved were able to go back to enjoying the event.”

It came amid a day of high drama at the Festival of Speed, during which a Hyundai electric race car carried straight on at a bend near the start of the hillclimb and flew head-long into the barriers. The event – which runs from July 13 to July 16 – how enters its second day, with wet weather hampering proceedings and forcing the famous Red Arrows to cancel their planned display.