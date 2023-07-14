Ford takes its Mustang Mach-E rallying with new ‘dirt-inspired’ model

Ford has created its first rally-inspired ‘Mustang’, with a new version of the firm’s Mach-E electric SUV.

Revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Mustang Mach-E Rally shows a new side to this SUV.

Details on the new model are thin on the ground, but Ford has said that the Rally will go on sale in the US and Europe in 2024 and will be a ‘full production’ model.

The ‘Rally’ gets a more purposeful bodykit. (Ford)

Design changes for the Rally include large white alloy wheels shod in off-road tyres, along with new LED spotlights integrated into the front bumper. A large rear spoiler is also fitted, while black wheelarch surrounds. Ford has already said the bold exterior wrap is for promotional use only.

More surprisingly, this Rally version still comes with five seats, though the ones in the front are hard-shelled bucket-like seats.

Underneath the Rally-inspired look, it’s believed the Mach-E uses the standard car’s all-wheel-drive powertrain, though it’s not clear how the changes will affect the Mach-E’s range and performance.

It’s here! 😍 Meet the new rally-inspired electric Ford #MustangMachE Rally. It’s giving an electric performance. #FOS pic.twitter.com/it3MhJ4p3L — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) July 14, 2023

Immediately after its debut today (July 14), the Mustang Mach-E Rally took to the legendary Goodwood hillcllimb, being in the capable hands of Ford’s current M Sport rally driver Ott Tänak.

Darren Palmer, vice president of Ford’s electric vehicle program, said: “The Mustang Mach-E took the freedom and fun of Mustang and made it free from emissions. Now with Mustang Mach-E Rally, we’re providing our customers with the freedom to venture off the asphalt and beyond the beaten path.”