Ford takes its Mustang Mach-E rallying with new ‘dirt-inspired’ model

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ford takes its Mustang Mach-E rallying with new ‘dirt-inspired’ model

By Press Association
The Mach-E will see a ‘rally’ Mustang for the first time. (Ford)
The Mach-E will see a ‘rally’ Mustang for the first time. (Ford)

Ford has created its first rally-inspired ‘Mustang’, with a new version of the firm’s Mach-E electric SUV.

Revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Mustang Mach-E Rally shows a new side to this SUV.

Details on the new model are thin on the ground, but Ford has said that the Rally will go on sale in the US and Europe in 2024 and will be a ‘full production’ model.

The ‘Rally’ gets a more purposeful bodykit. (Ford)

Design changes for the Rally include large white alloy wheels shod in off-road tyres, along with new LED spotlights integrated into the front bumper. A large rear spoiler is also fitted, while black wheelarch surrounds. Ford has already said the bold exterior wrap is for promotional use only.

More surprisingly, this Rally version still comes with five seats, though the ones in the front are hard-shelled bucket-like seats.

Underneath the Rally-inspired look, it’s believed the Mach-E uses the standard car’s all-wheel-drive powertrain, though it’s not clear how the changes will affect the Mach-E’s range and performance.

Immediately after its debut today (July 14), the Mustang Mach-E Rally took to the legendary Goodwood hillcllimb, being in the capable hands of Ford’s current M Sport rally driver Ott Tänak.

Darren Palmer, vice president of Ford’s electric vehicle program, said: “The Mustang Mach-E took the freedom and fun of Mustang and made it free from emissions. Now with Mustang Mach-E Rally, we’re providing our customers with the freedom to venture off the asphalt and beyond the beaten path.”