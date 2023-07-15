Today’s Goodwood Festival of Speed cancelled due to ‘severe wind’

The organisers of the Goodwood Festival of Speed have been forced to cancel the event today (July 15) due to a ‘severe wind warning’ in the area.

Announced late last night, it’s the first time the event has been cancelled on a Saturday in its 30 years of running, with Goodwood saying that the Festival of Speed team are ‘deeply saddened’ that the event has had to be closed.

In a statement confirming its Saturday closure, it said: “It is with deep regret that we have taken the decision that the Goodwood Festival of Speed will not go ahead on Saturday.

“After consulting meteorologists, health and safety experts and other key stakeholders, we have taken the decision to close the event site due to a severe wind warning in the Goodwood area.

“On-site safety is our highest priority and the forecasted high winds will pose a serious risk to various temporary structures across the site. We politely ask that you do not travel to Goodwood or attempt to access the site.”

Thundery showers and winds of up to 50mph have been forecast for Goodwood, with a yellow weather warning issued for West Sussex throughout Saturday.

The Festival of Speed takes place at the Goodwood Estate, near Chichester in West Sussex, and every year attracts more than 200,000 from around the world to its motorsport spectacle.

Running between Thursday 13 and Sunday 16 July, the Saturday is always one of the busiest days, with tickets being sold out for months.

Heavy rain fell during Goodwood’s Friday event. (John Nguyen/PA Wire).

While Goodwood says the ‘event will resume as planned on Sunday’, it has warned Saturday ticketholders that they will not be able to access on the Sunday due to full capacity, and has said refunds will be issued in the coming days.

It comes amid a dramatic year for the Goodwood event. Thursday’s event saw a rear wheel fly off a Jaguar Mk2 and bounce into the crowd at speed, remarkably resulting in only minor injuries. Meanwhile yesterday (July 15), heavy rain fell for much of the day, stopping a performance from the Red Arrows.