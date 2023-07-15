Today’s Goodwood Festival of Speed cancelled due to ‘severe wind’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Today’s Goodwood Festival of Speed cancelled due to ‘severe wind’

By Press Association
The Festival of Speed has been cancelled for today, July 15. (Goodwood/PA)
The organisers of the Goodwood Festival of Speed have been forced to cancel the event today (July 15) due to a ‘severe wind warning’ in the area.

Announced late last night, it’s the first time the event has been cancelled on a Saturday in its 30 years of running, with Goodwood saying that the Festival of Speed team are ‘deeply saddened’ that the event has had to be closed.

In a statement confirming its Saturday closure, it said: “It is with deep regret that we have taken the decision that the Goodwood Festival of Speed will not go ahead on Saturday.

“After consulting meteorologists, health and safety experts and other key stakeholders, we have taken the decision to close the event site due to a severe wind warning in the Goodwood area.

“On-site safety is our highest priority and the forecasted high winds will pose a serious risk to various temporary structures across the site. We politely ask that you do not travel to Goodwood or attempt to access the site.”

Thundery showers and winds of up to 50mph have been forecast for Goodwood, with a yellow weather warning issued for West Sussex throughout Saturday.

The Festival of Speed takes place at the Goodwood Estate, near Chichester in West Sussex, and every year attracts more than 200,000 from around the world to its motorsport spectacle.

Running between Thursday 13 and Sunday 16 July, the Saturday is always one of the busiest days, with tickets being sold out for months.

Heavy rain fell during Goodwood’s Friday event. (John Nguyen/PA Wire).

While Goodwood says the ‘event will resume as planned on Sunday’, it has warned Saturday ticketholders that they will not be able to access on the Sunday due to full capacity, and has said refunds will be issued in the coming days.

It comes amid a dramatic year for the Goodwood event. Thursday’s event saw a rear wheel fly off a Jaguar Mk2 and bounce into the crowd at speed, remarkably resulting in only minor injuries. Meanwhile yesterday (July 15), heavy rain fell for much of the day, stopping a performance from the Red Arrows.