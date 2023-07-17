One-off Koenigsegg tops Festival of Speed auction with £3.3m hammer price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One-off Koenigsegg tops Festival of Speed auction with £3.3m hammer price

By Press Association
The CCGT was designed for Le Mans, but regulation changes forced the project to be canned. (Bonhams)
A Koenigsegg CCGT race car that has never competed was the most expensive car sold at the Goodwood Festival of Speed auction.

Taking place on Friday (July 14), the CCGT was by far the most expensive car to go under the hammer, selling for £3.319m, including fees at the Bonhams auction. This Koenigsegg is a true unicorn, and was devised when the Swedish hypercar firm was looking to enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans racing series.

Hand-built over several years, just a few months after test drives of the CCGT had begun in 2008, regulation changes meant that Koenigsegg would have had to significantly ramp up production numbers to enable it to go racing.

The CCGT sold for a significant £3.319m. (Bonhams)

As a result, the project was canned, and this CCGT remains the only example, with Koenigsegg never making a racing car since. Afterwards, it went into the collection of Bård Eker, who was then the largest shareholder in Koenigsegg. It has remained with him since, and is said to be ‘practically’ new after being stored in ‘temperature controlled, dry and dark conditions’.

Tim Schofield, head of motoring in the UK for Bonhams Cars, said: “Being the 30th anniversary of our very first auction at Goodwood, we were really hoping for a significant sale, and so we are, of course, thrilled to have sold the Koenigsegg for such an outstanding price.

“It is a true unicorn supercar, which was hard to value, but I feel that the price we achieved is well worthy of its remarkable stature.”

A dissembled Aston Martin DB5 made more than £300,000. (Bonhams)

Other notable sales included a 2008 Mercedes SLR McLaren ‘Crown Edition’, painted in a unique yellow shade, that sold for £379,500. A ‘dismantled’ Aston Martin DB5 ripe for a complete restoration also sold for £326,600.

Despite these high-profile sales, 31 of the 79 collector car lots failed to meet their reserve. It was many of the high-worth models that struggled too, including an ex-Peter Sellers Aston Martin DB5, which was estimated at £2.2m-£2.6m, and an ex-works 1984 Audi Sport Quattro S1 Group B rally car, estimated at £1.2m-£1.4m, which were both unsold.