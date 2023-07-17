Turn up the XPower: Tackling the Goodwood hillclimb in the sporty new MG4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turn up the XPower: Tackling the Goodwood hillclimb in the sporty new MG4

By Press Association
The MG4 XPower tackles the Goodwood hillclimb. (MG)
The MG4 XPower tackles the Goodwood hillclimb. (MG)

Among the latest hypercars, F1 cars and Le Mans legends that tackle the infamous Goodwood Festival of Speed’s hillclimb every year, an electric MG hatchback may seem quite ordinary.

It’s true, a standard MG4 – the UK’s cheapest new electric car at £25,995 – isn’t the most ‘Goodwood’ of vehicles. But this is no ordinary model, rather the new ‘XPower’ version. It sees the return of a nameplate MG used for its most extreme performance models in the early 2000s, and is really the first real sign of MG remembering its heritage since this once-British brand was taken over by Chinese SAIC Motor.

And where better to show a new performance car than the Goodwood Festival of Speed? MG went pretty big at this year’s event too. Not only is there the new MG4 XPower, but also the Cyberster – a striking new electric two-seat roadster due to arrive in the UK in Summer 2024.

The MG4 XPower was shown alongside the Cyberster (left) and EX4 concept (right). (MG)

MG also celebrated its legendary Metro 6R4 with the reveal of the’EX4’ – a one-off concept car, based on the MG4 XPower, which gets a striking bodykit and green detailing. It’s fully functioning too, and has been developed by British engineering firm RML.

But our subject today is the ‘standard’ MG4 XPower. While its looks might not look overly remarkable next to the standard car (matte green paintwork and orange brake callipers aside), it’s under the surface where the changes have happened.

That’s because there’s a new dual-motor electric powertrain. Not only does this make it four-wheel-drive, but it also means it produces a remarkable 429bhp and 600nm of torque. That is more powerful than the Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A45 S – two of the most ‘hyper’ hot hatches on the market.

Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship-winning Kiern Jewiss, 21, is at the wheel. (MG)

We’re in the passenger seat today, but there’s a very capable person in the driving seat; Kiern Jewiss. Aged just 21, he won last year’s Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship, which is the fastest single-marque FR racing championship in the UK.

Jewiss admits he’d never driven an MG4 before the day previously, and the 1.16-mile Goodwood hillclimb doesn’t provide the most time to ‘learn’ about a vehicle.

But needless to say, Jewiss can drive, and as we line up at the start line, all of the driver aids and assists are deactivated. You don’t want lane keep assist on here, that is for sure. Traction control is also turned off, which is slightly concerning given the tarmac is slippy after persistent rain, as well as some of the many crashes observed the previous day.

The conditions are especially damp on our run up the hillclimb. (MG)

The XPower is even fitted with launch control, activated by having both feet on the brake and accelerator pedal. It kicks into life when you remove your foot off the brake, and goodness this MG4 can surge forward. The quoted 0-60mph time is 3.8 seconds, but it feels even quicker than that, as – especially as a passenger – you can feel your stomach churning. With limited grip, you can feel the XPower sliding around as Jewiss grapples to keep it in a straight line. It feels like we’ve not even made contact with the road as we slide towards the first corner at pace.

He comments later about how impressed he is that when you turn something off, such as the traction control, it really is off, rather than just turned down as it is in many cars.

Jewiss is deliberately throwing the MG4 into corners hard, being fully committed, as is the racing driver away. The infamous Flint Wall, which has taken many a car’s wing mirrors over the years, feels like its millimetres away from where I’m sat as a passenger. But thankfully we’re unscathed as we continue to the top, just shy of 100mph as we cross the finish line.

The MG4 XPower is remarkably capable. (MG)

The MG4 is remarkably capable for an ‘off the shelf’ electric hatchback, and one which will tempt many with its £36,495 price – cheaper than many rivals with half the power. While there might be scope for MG to push it further, it’s hard not to beam from ear-to-ear just to see MG returning to a place like the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and is a very positive sign of what’s to come from this firm.