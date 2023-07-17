New Hyundai Santa Fe is a radical departure for firm’s largest SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Hyundai Santa Fe is a radical departure for firm’s largest SUV

By Press Association
The Santa Fe gets a bold new design. (Hyundai)
The Santa Fe gets a bold new design. (Hyundai)

Hyundai has unveiled a new, fifth-generation version of its large Santa Fe SUV, which gets a striking, boxy design and an overhauled cabin.

The Santa Fe is now Hyundai’s longest-running nameplate and serves as the firm’s flagship model. This latest version is vastly different to its predecessor – as well as anything Hyundai has ever done before – featuring a far chunkier design.

The rear tailgate is huge on the new model. (Hyundai)

A new ‘H’ design motif launches on the Santa Fe, featuring on the lights and also the front bumper. At the rear, the new model gets a huge tailgate, which its designers say offers ‘terrace-like’ space. The rear lights are also positioned low down, freeing up a large area on the boot lid. The overall design is one that gives it a far more rugged stance, more in-line with that of Jeep and Land Rover.

This new Santa Fe is longer than before, with a stretched wheelbase said to offer the most room of any SUV in this class. The South Korean firm says it’s been inspired by the ‘latest outdoor lifestyle trends’, and aims to offer a range of uses to those that favour outdoor pursuits.

The Santa Fe’s interior has also had a major revamp. (Hyundai)

Like before, it will come with seven seats as standard, while the new model gets an overhauled cabin design, featuring a ‘Panoramic Curved Display’, incorporating two 12.3-inch digital displays. There’s also a lower, third screen that will handle the climate functions, along with what looks to be generous storage space throughout the cabin.

Hyundai has revealed no information on the Santa Fe’s powertrains, but it will likely only be offered as a hybrid in the UK. Further information is expected when it gets its world premiere in August, with first deliveries not likely until 2024.