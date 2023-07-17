New Hyundai Santa Fe is a radical departure for firm’s largest SUV

Hyundai has unveiled a new, fifth-generation version of its large Santa Fe SUV, which gets a striking, boxy design and an overhauled cabin.

The Santa Fe is now Hyundai’s longest-running nameplate and serves as the firm’s flagship model. This latest version is vastly different to its predecessor – as well as anything Hyundai has ever done before – featuring a far chunkier design.

The rear tailgate is huge on the new model. (Hyundai)

A new ‘H’ design motif launches on the Santa Fe, featuring on the lights and also the front bumper. At the rear, the new model gets a huge tailgate, which its designers say offers ‘terrace-like’ space. The rear lights are also positioned low down, freeing up a large area on the boot lid. The overall design is one that gives it a far more rugged stance, more in-line with that of Jeep and Land Rover.

This new Santa Fe is longer than before, with a stretched wheelbase said to offer the most room of any SUV in this class. The South Korean firm says it’s been inspired by the ‘latest outdoor lifestyle trends’, and aims to offer a range of uses to those that favour outdoor pursuits.

The Santa Fe’s interior has also had a major revamp. (Hyundai)

Like before, it will come with seven seats as standard, while the new model gets an overhauled cabin design, featuring a ‘Panoramic Curved Display’, incorporating two 12.3-inch digital displays. There’s also a lower, third screen that will handle the climate functions, along with what looks to be generous storage space throughout the cabin.

Hyundai has revealed no information on the Santa Fe’s powertrains, but it will likely only be offered as a hybrid in the UK. Further information is expected when it gets its world premiere in August, with first deliveries not likely until 2024.