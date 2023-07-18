New Mercedes-AMG GLC adds extra performance to premium SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Mercedes-AMG GLC adds extra performance to premium SUV

By Press Association
The new GLC 63 gains a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine

Mercedes has added a new uprated version of its GLC SUV to the range with some help from tuning arm AMG.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63S ditches its predecessor’s memorable 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 in favour of a radically different 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. Billed as the first performance hybrid SUV, it’s a model which develops 670bhp and 1,020Nm of torque – significantly more than the 604bhp and 850Nm you would’ve found in the car it replaces.

Mercedes-AMG GLC
All models get a performance exhaust system

However, thanks to its plug-in hybrid setup, its CO2 emissions are also low at 170g/km. It also features rear-axle steering for greater agility at low speeds and improved stability at greater ones, alongside four-wheel-drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Adaptive damping allows the driver to firm or soften off the ride depending on the conditions.

Mercedes also claims a 0-60mph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 171mph.

Mercedes-AMG GLC
The GLC 43 has a lower-output petrol engine

The exterior of the car is also beefed-up over the standard GLC’s with all cars getting a grille which integrates vertical struts, a larger front apron and twin tailpipes at either side of the rear.

A less powerful GLC 43 will also be available. Acting as an entry point to the AMG GLC range, this uses a lower-output 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which here develops 415bhp. It’s integrated with a mild-hybrid system, which helps to boost power while also making the start-stop system a little smoother. Still, this version can manage the 0-60mph sprint in 4.6 seconds and carry on to a top speed of 155mph. It too features four-wheel-drive and a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

It’s expected that Mercedes will announce an official on-sale date for the AMG GLC shortly, along with pricing and specifications.