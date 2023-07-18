McLaren’s EV has to deliver ‘epic’ performance, says boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McLaren’s EV has to deliver ‘epic’ performance, says boss

By Press Association
(McLaren)
(McLaren)

McLaren is working on developing an electric car that will be the ‘absolute’ best in class, its chief technical officer has said.

Charles Sanderson was McLaren’s head of software development before he moved across to American electric vehicle creator Rivian. However, he has now returned to the Woking-based firm as its new CTO, where he’s working as a driving force behind its technological push over the coming years.

McLaren has yet to introduce a fully electric vehicle and so far has relied on either turbocharged or electric assistance for its performance models. Its new Artura, for example, combines a twin-turbocharged V6 engine with a compact electric motor and battery.

Charles Sanderson
Charles Sanderson, McLaren’s chief technical officer

But as the industry moves towards greater electrification and the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, McLaren is looking to create an EV that will deliver ‘epic’ performance.

Sanderson said that the new model has to ‘ideally’ be ‘the absolute best in its class’ and ‘extremely fun to drive’. ‘It’s got to be lightweight,’ he added.

“From that point of view, the benchmark is that it’s got to be better than and more engaging to drive than an ICE (internal combustion engined) supercar today.”

Sanderson also told the PA news agency that the new electric vehicle would deliver “the range that our drivers would expect an ICE McLaren does. So if you go to a track, you need to be able to complete the number of laps that we would expect a supercar [to do] today.”

He also said that ‘at least’ in five years’ time, 90 per cent of the firm’’s cars would feature a hybrid powertrain.