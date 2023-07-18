Ford Transit gains number of updates for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ford Transit gains number of updates for 2024

By Press Association
The Transit gains various updates for 2023. (Ford)
The Transit gains various updates for 2023. (Ford)

Ford has announced several updates to its best-selling Transit van for 2024, including a big improvement in technology.

Following on from the electric E-Transit, which arrived on sale last year, the more popular diesel versions now gain additional features seen on the EV. One of the main additions is a new standard-fit 12-inch touchscreen, running Ford’s latest Sync 4 technology that includes various new connected services, such as live traffic information. An eight-inch digital instrument cluster is also provided.

In-built 5G technology also means the Transit is available with over-the-air updates that can continue improving the van’s connectivity.

A new 12-inch touchscreen is included as standard. (Ford)

Other new features for the Transit include a ‘Delivery Assist’ feature. Designed for couriers, it automates security steps when the vehicle is put into ‘park’, it activates the hazard lights, turns on the alarm and opens and then locks any relevant doors to speed up the process of dropping off parcels. Ford says it helps save 20 seconds from each delivery.

The updated Transit also features a new eight-speed automatic gearbox option on front-wheel-drive models, helping to improve the total weight this van can manage. Safety is also enhanced, with features like automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist and speed assist now included as standard.

New 16-inch wheels are now fitted to entry-level models, while there’s a revised wheel hub and braking system. Not only does this save weight, but Ford says it can ‘shorten servicing time by up to two hours’ when replacing all four brake discs.

The updated Transit is expected to go on sale later this summer, with first deliveries not expected until 2024.