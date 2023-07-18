Ford Transit gains number of updates for 2024

Ford has announced several updates to its best-selling Transit van for 2024, including a big improvement in technology.

Following on from the electric E-Transit, which arrived on sale last year, the more popular diesel versions now gain additional features seen on the EV. One of the main additions is a new standard-fit 12-inch touchscreen, running Ford’s latest Sync 4 technology that includes various new connected services, such as live traffic information. An eight-inch digital instrument cluster is also provided.

In-built 5G technology also means the Transit is available with over-the-air updates that can continue improving the van’s connectivity.

A new 12-inch touchscreen is included as standard. (Ford)

Other new features for the Transit include a ‘Delivery Assist’ feature. Designed for couriers, it automates security steps when the vehicle is put into ‘park’, it activates the hazard lights, turns on the alarm and opens and then locks any relevant doors to speed up the process of dropping off parcels. Ford says it helps save 20 seconds from each delivery.

The updated Transit also features a new eight-speed automatic gearbox option on front-wheel-drive models, helping to improve the total weight this van can manage. Safety is also enhanced, with features like automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist and speed assist now included as standard.

New 16-inch wheels are now fitted to entry-level models, while there’s a revised wheel hub and braking system. Not only does this save weight, but Ford says it can ‘shorten servicing time by up to two hours’ when replacing all four brake discs.

#FordPro is levelling up the tech in the #FordTransit and #FordETransit from 2024, with updated features like: 📡 5G connectivity as standard ☁️ Ford Power-Up wireless updates 💻 12-inch touchscreen 📦 Delivery Assist option Discover more📝 https://t.co/OnVnQHAlv6 pic.twitter.com/NxV468p60A — Ford News Europe (@FordNewsEurope) July 18, 2023

The updated Transit is expected to go on sale later this summer, with first deliveries not expected until 2024.