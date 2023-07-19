What is a gigafactory and what do they do?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What is a gigafactory and what do they do?

By Press Association
Tesla’s gigafactory in Fremont. (Tesla)
Jaguar Land Rover’s parent owner Tata has revealed plans about building a new battery plant – or gigafactory – in the UK, creating thousands of jobs in the process. Reported to be located near Bridgwater, Somerset, the site will transform JLR’s battery-creating abilities.

But what is a gigafactory and why does the car industry need them? Let’s take a look.

Where did the ‘gigafactory’ term come from?

Tesla Model 3
Gigafactories are needed for mass-scale EV production, such as for the Tesla Model 3. (Tesla)

It’s thought that the term ‘gigafactory’ came from Tesla’s Elon Musk. It’s believed that he first used the phrase in an investors speech during November, 2013. Back then, Musk was talking about the kind of high-volume production capacity that would be needed to successfully deliver the Tesla Model 3 electric saloon.

The word comes from a combination of ‘giga’ – meaning a measurement that has been multiplied by one billion – and ‘factory’. Together, they reflect a very large battery production site.

What is made inside a gigafactory?

Nissan gigafactory announcement
A new Sunderland gigafactory would help Nissan scale up its EV production. (PA/Owen Humphreys)

A gigafactory allows a company to create electric vehicle batteries – as well as other EV-related products – at scale. By producing them in such vast numbers, the overall cost comes down. It also helps to free up supply lines as, with production nearby, factories can get quick access to these much-needed components and batteries.

Are there any other gigafactories in the UK?

the proposed Britishvolt electric vehicle battery plant in Blyth
Startup Britishvolt had planned to build a gigafactory in Blyth, but it failed before it could do so. (Britishvolt/PA)

Not as yet. One of the most promising gigafactory plans came through Britishvolt, an electric vehicle battery company which fell into administration in January after it failed to build a facilty in Northumberland. At the time, it made the majority of its 300 staff redundant.

At present, the only real prospective site is being made by Envision AESC in Sunderland. Set to be operational by 2025, it’s a gigafactory that will employ more than 1,000 people.

Are there other gigafactories across the world?

Tesla operates gigafactories in the US, Germany and China. (Tesla)

Yes. It’s probably not much of a surprise that Tesla dominates in the gigafactory field, with sites in Fremont, New York and Shanghai. It is also underway with sites in Texas and Berlin.

However, it’s not just Tesla building gigafactories. EV specialists Northvolt has already teamed up with Volvo to create a site in Sweden, while it also plans a second site in Germany via a partnership with Volkswagen Group.